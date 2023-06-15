Inside Prince Harry's Close Relationship With the Spencer Family, As Royal Relationships Remain Strained

Unfortunately, Prince Harry's current relationship with the Royal Family leaves much to be desired as it stands.
But on the plus side, it seems quite clear that the Duke of Sussex remains close to his late mother Princess Diana's family, particularly her siblings: Charles Spencer, Lady Jane Fellowes, and Lady Sarah McCorquodale.
"He clearly has quite a good relationship with Charles Spencer, Jane and Sarah on the maternal side," historian Tessa Dunlop remarked in an interview with OK!.
She continued, "that side of the family seems to be better relations," meaning better than Harry's relationship with King Charles and Prince William at the moment.
Dunlop also pointed out that the idea that Harry basically has no family isn't true, saying, "while all the focus is on Harry and Meghan not having any family or relations, he clearly does have relations with the Spencers.
"And in Spare he talks about his two aunts and uncle being there when he and Meghan visited Diana's grave."
Here, Dunlop was referring to the episode the duke recounted in his memoir of bringing his wife to Althorp House, where Diana is laid to rest, in 2022. There, the couple were accompanied by Charles, Jane, and Sarah.
While Harry reportedly only talks summarily with his father—and not at all with his brother—these days, it's great that he has the Spencers to lean on.
Additionally, the Sussexes and their two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, seem to spend quite a lot of time with Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, while out in California. Basically, though it's not ideal that they're estranged from part of their family, they definitely still have a ton of support in their lives.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Prince William and Princess Kate Are "Resigned" to Staying in "Too Small" Adelaide Cottage, Reportedly
I thiiink they'll be OK.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Princess Kate Is Likely to Wear Either Green or Blue for Trooping the Colour This Weekend, Expert Claims
Plus, the colors she is least likely to wear.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Netflix Has a Hit New K-Drama on Its Hands—Meet 'Bloodhounds'
The hit Korean drama on Netflix balances intense fight choreography with a surprisingly sweet bromance.
By Quinci LeGardye
-
Prince William and Princess Kate Are "Resigned" to Staying in "Too Small" Adelaide Cottage, Reportedly
I thiiink they'll be OK.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Princess Kate Is Likely to Wear Either Green or Blue for Trooping the Colour This Weekend, Expert Claims
Plus, the colors she is least likely to wear.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William Continues Charity Work on a Cause Close to the Late Princess Diana's Heart
He's honoring her legacy.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Sarah Ferguson Praises Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for "Trailblazing for Their Own Beliefs" With U.S. Move
She was vague but supportive.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Royal Expert Addresses Claims Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson Live "As a Married Couple"
They share Royal Lodge in Windsor.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry Gave His Flight Attendant a Sweet Gift on His Way Back to California
Awww!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Queen Camilla Is a "Fiercely Modern Feminist" Like Meghan Markle, Royal Expert Claims
Well, there's room for everyone!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Resurfaced Video Proves Prince William Was Just as Cheeky as Prince Louis at Age 5
Something about an apple and a tree...?
By Iris Goldsztajn