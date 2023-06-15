Inside Prince Harry's Close Relationship With the Spencer Family, As Royal Relationships Remain Strained

Unfortunately, Prince Harry's current relationship with the Royal Family leaves much to be desired as it stands.

But on the plus side, it seems quite clear that the Duke of Sussex remains close to his late mother Princess Diana's family, particularly her siblings: Charles Spencer, Lady Jane Fellowes, and Lady Sarah McCorquodale.

"He clearly has quite a good relationship with Charles Spencer, Jane and Sarah on the maternal side," historian Tessa Dunlop remarked in an interview with OK!.

She continued, "that side of the family seems to be better relations," meaning better than Harry's relationship with King Charles and Prince William at the moment.

Dunlop also pointed out that the idea that Harry basically has no family isn't true, saying, "while all the focus is on Harry and Meghan not having any family or relations, he clearly does have relations with the Spencers.

"And in Spare he talks about his two aunts and uncle being there when he and Meghan visited Diana's grave."

Here, Dunlop was referring to the episode the duke recounted in his memoir of bringing his wife to Althorp House, where Diana is laid to rest, in 2022. There, the couple were accompanied by Charles, Jane, and Sarah.

While Harry reportedly only talks summarily with his father—and not at all with his brother—these days, it's great that he has the Spencers to lean on.

Additionally, the Sussexes and their two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, seem to spend quite a lot of time with Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, while out in California. Basically, though it's not ideal that they're estranged from part of their family, they definitely still have a ton of support in their lives.