Sarah Ferguson Praises Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for "Trailblazing for Their Own Beliefs" With U.S. Move

Sarah Ferguson doesn't have a bad word to say about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
During a recent appearance on Australian TV show Sunrise, host Matt Shirvington asked the Duchess of York if she thought that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex' move to the U.S. was a difficult transition for them.
"The thing is—and I’m really adamant about this—is that anyone that is out there really trailblazing for their own beliefs, and it doesn’t matter where you’re from or who you are, you trailblaze for what you believe … That’s very brave," the duchess responded (via Express).
While these comments remain quite vague, it's clear that Fergie is happy to defend the Sussexes, even as they remain unmistakably sidelined among the larger Royal Family unit.
"I would never be one to make a comment on any other member of the Royal Family or anybody who does that," she added. "I just find anyone that stands very tall about their own beliefs is very brave, whoever it is."
It's far from the first time the duchess has had positive things to say about the Sussexes in an interview.
Speaking to the PA News Agency in March, Sarah said, "I divorced, went to America, wrote a book, went on Oprah and did 12 years as the longest-running spokesperson of Weight Watchers.
"I looked to America to support me and to help me and I really can’t thank the American people enough for what they gave me and what they did for me.
"So, I believe very strongly that I have absolutely no judgment on any other person’s life, and I look at how much she (Meghan) loves him (Harry) and loves the children and gives him a love that he’s never had before.
"That’s how I look at it."
Earlier that month, the duchess told Good Morning America, "What I'm thrilled about is seeing Harry so happy. He's got his lovely wife, and he's got beautiful children. He deserves to be loved like that."
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Royal Expert Addresses Claims Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson Live "As a Married Couple"
They share Royal Lodge in Windsor.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry Says His "Spirit Is Renewed" as He Attends the Warrior Games for Wounded Service Members in San Diego
The Games inspired his Invictus concept.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Hailey Bieber Told Her Fans to Stop "Leaving Mean or Rude Comments" on Her Behalf, Presumably on Selena Gomez' Posts
This isn't what she wants at all.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Royal Expert Addresses Claims Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson Live "As a Married Couple"
They share Royal Lodge in Windsor.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry Gave His Flight Attendant a Sweet Gift on His Way Back to California
Awww!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Queen Camilla Is a "Fiercely Modern Feminist" Like Meghan Markle, Royal Expert Claims
Well, there's room for everyone!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Resurfaced Video Proves Prince William Was Just as Cheeky as Prince Louis at Age 5
Something about an apple and a tree...?
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Princess Kate Was Reportedly Bullied at School—How This Difficult Experience Influenced Her Parenting
She's tried to shield her kids.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry Is "Free From the Shackles" of the Royal Family's "Mentality," Friend Says
His court battle is proof.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Princess Kate Nicknamed "The Princess of Slough" as Fans Notice Striking Similarity Between Her Recent Royal Engagements
I'm not sure this one's going to take off, TBH.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William and Princess Kate Are "Determined to Break the Heir and Spare Cycle," Royal Expert Claims
That can only be a good thing.
By Iris Goldsztajn