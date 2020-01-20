26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Cocktails
Today's Top Stories
1
How the World Reacted to Brad & Jen's SAG Reunion
image
2
All Eyes on Elle Fanning
image
3
These Makeup Trends Will Dominate the Year
image
4
The Sexiest Dresses at the 2020 SAG Awards
The Duke Of Sussex Visits Malawi - Day One
5
Read Harry's Emotional Speech About Stepping Down

Kate Middleton in a New Needle & Thread Dress Is Stunning at the UK-Africa Summit

image
By Katherine J Igoe
Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Visit Northern Ireland - Day One
Max Mumby/IndigoGetty Images
    • Kate wore a Needle & Thread dress that's red, sparkly, and utterly gorgeous. She and William looked calm and relaxed despite crazy family drama.

        With the Princess Royal and the Earl and Countess of Wessex, Kate Middleton and Prince William just arrived for the UK-Africa Investment Summit Reception at Buckingham Palace. And it looks like Kate's in a new outfit—and I love it. So sparkly! You can see every angle of the dress here and a couple shots below.

        Aurora Gown
        Aurora Gown
        Needle and Thread
        $599.00
        SHOP IT

        The gown is Needle & Thread—I am not sure if any alterations were made, but it looks to be their cherry-red Aurora gown. She loves the color and looks amazing in it, natch. She's also worn Needle & Thread before.

        She completed the look in matching pointed-heel pumps and a small clutch. It would be easy for the look to be bridesmaid-y, but it looks like they're juuust a shade darker. It's monochromatic without being twee (which is something Kate excels at, TBH).

        Interestingly, Sophie Wessex is also at the same event wearing red. Twinsies? Twinsies! Sophie's is simpler and less sparkly, so I doubt it'll be, like, a thing, if you know what I mean.

        Kate and William probably won't be discussing the ongoing family drama, but there's a report that the two brothers engaged in "secret" talks that helped repair the rift that had developed between them. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle aren't there, but despite what tabloids may suggest, this might not be a huge deal. William and Kate look a little stressed but ok! And William just mentioned Harry in his speech, albeit just in passing.

        Here's the dress thanks to a shot of it by The Royal Family:

        Here's a shot of the gown in motion:

        I love it so much.

        For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

        SUBSCRIBE HERE

        Related Stories
        The Duchess Of Cambridge Joins Family Action To Mark New Patronage
        We Got a New Kate Middleton Pic for Her Birthday
        image
        Kate Middleton Steps Out for First 2020 Event
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From Royal Family Fashion Guide
        image The Coat Styles You'll Always Find Meghan Wearing
        image Meghan May Have Casually Reworn a 'Suits' Costume
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Launch King's Cup Regatta Kate Middleton's Eternity Ring Is Back In Stock
        The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Attend WellChild Awards Meghan Markle Wears Necklace of Archie's Star Sign
        The Duchess Of Cambridge Joins Family Action To Mark New Patronage We Got a New Kate Middleton Pic for Her Birthday
        image A Meghan Markle–Beloved Jewelry Brand Is on Sale
        image Meghan Markle Wore a Crisp, Chic Outfit
        image
        Just a Bunch of Royals Looking Totally Casual
        The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Canada House Meghan Markle Is Glowing In a Camel Coat
        image Meghan Markle's Favorite Reeboks Are On Sale Now