Prince Harry Is "Suffering a Lot" After Leaving the U.K., Italian Prince Suggests

People have had a LOT to say about Prince Harry's decision to leave the U.K. Royal Family behind in 2020—Prince Harry included.
But even though it's now been over three years since Harry and Meghan Markle made this decision, the commentary is still pouring in.
Now it's the turn of an Italian prince (I have to admit, I didn't know they had those until now) to put in his two cents.
"I felt a bit sad when I saw him at the coronation of King Charles arriving alone… because he’s still the son of the King of England," Prince Emanuele Filiberto of Savoy recently told Fox News (via Express).
"I think private matters should stay private in families."
Emanuele Filiberto continued, "I’m sure he’s suffering a lot about what is happening … You grew up to be like this. But you know, it’s [the Sussexes'] choice and God bless them. And I hope they will have a wonderful life."
The Italian prince also had compassion for the Sussexes' choice, saying he understood part of their experience.
"I know what it feels like to be part of a Royal Family, to have this blood that is in you," he said.
"I’m the last person to try to judge people because I also did things that were completely out of, let’s say, the protocol, I wanted to present myself to the Italian people.
"So I did television, I accept everyone and the only thing I wish is happiness so that they could be able to [raise] their children in another life. And in the end, we’ll see who was right and who was not."
Sounds a bit ominous, but all in all a heartwarming message—I think?
If you're also just now learning the existence of an Italian royalty, Emanuele Filiberto is a 50-year-old member of the House of Savoy, who also goes by the Prince of Venice, and who recently announced that he would give up on his throne and pass it on to his daughter Princess Vittoria instead.
Career-wise, he has a handful of acting and producing credits to his name.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Prince Harry Reportedly Wanted to Interview Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin for a Podcast About Childhood Trauma
It was one of his Spotify podcast ideas.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Adam Sandler Had the Sweetest Message for Wife Jackie on 20th Anniversary: "My Heart Has Been Yours Since the First Second"
Uh oh, my allergies are playing up again.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
With These Romantic & Other Stories Pieces, I'll Be Floating Into Summer
Easy, breezy.
By Gabrielle Ulubay
-
Prince Harry Reportedly Wanted to Interview Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin for a Podcast About Childhood Trauma
It was one of his Spotify podcast ideas.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William Was Honored With a Very Exclusive Tradition for His Birthday
Very few royals receive this honor.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Princess Kate Adorably Helped a Little Girl With Arts and Crafts During Her Latest Royal Engagement
So wholesome.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William Caused "Tension" With Princess Kate by Telling Her "Chop Chop," Royal Commentator Says
So awks.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Princess Kate Just Had a Casual Hang With Sir Paul McCartney on Latest Royal Engagement
I too spend my Tuesday mornings with a Beatle!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Princess Charlotte Got Impatient During Trooping the Colour, Lip Reader Claims
Duchess Sophie reassured her.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William and Princess Kate Could Never Show the Amount of PDA That Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi Can Get Away With: Expert
Well, sure.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Louis Isn't the "Most Rebellious Young Royal"—Here's Who Is, According to a Body Language Expert
I see it!
By Iris Goldsztajn