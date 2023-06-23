Prince Harry Is "Suffering a Lot" After Leaving the U.K., Italian Prince Suggests

People have had a LOT to say about Prince Harry's decision to leave the U.K. Royal Family behind in 2020—Prince Harry included.

But even though it's now been over three years since Harry and Meghan Markle made this decision, the commentary is still pouring in.

Now it's the turn of an Italian prince (I have to admit, I didn't know they had those until now) to put in his two cents.

"I felt a bit sad when I saw him at the coronation of King Charles arriving alone… because he’s still the son of the King of England," Prince Emanuele Filiberto of Savoy recently told Fox News (via Express).

"I think private matters should stay private in families."

Emanuele Filiberto continued, "I’m sure he’s suffering a lot about what is happening … You grew up to be like this. But you know, it’s [the Sussexes'] choice and God bless them. And I hope they will have a wonderful life."

The Italian prince also had compassion for the Sussexes' choice, saying he understood part of their experience.

"I know what it feels like to be part of a Royal Family, to have this blood that is in you," he said.

"I’m the last person to try to judge people because I also did things that were completely out of, let’s say, the protocol, I wanted to present myself to the Italian people.

"So I did television, I accept everyone and the only thing I wish is happiness so that they could be able to [raise] their children in another life. And in the end, we’ll see who was right and who was not."

Sounds a bit ominous, but all in all a heartwarming message—I think?

If you're also just now learning the existence of an Italian royalty, Emanuele Filiberto is a 50-year-old member of the House of Savoy, who also goes by the Prince of Venice, and who recently announced that he would give up on his throne and pass it on to his daughter Princess Vittoria instead.

Career-wise, he has a handful of acting and producing credits to his name.