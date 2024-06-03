Prince Harry Would Apparently “Love” to See Meghan Markle “Get Back Into Acting” and “Take Her Acting Abilities To the Next Level”

Roughly one year after its massive streaming success on Netflix, the television show Suits is back in the news today, after cast member Patrick J. Adams said on a panel during the ATX TV Festival that a film spinoff could happen: “I am a person of no power or authority, but obviously there’s a Suits: L.A. show that is being made,” he said, per The Hollywood Reporter. “That is the focus of Aaron [Korsh, the show’s creator], I think he would agree. But it’s definitely something he’s interested in doing, in trying to get the band back together. So it depends on a million things if that can happen, but is it possible? I think it is possible.”
In addition to the movie idea and the aforementioned Suits L.A. (NBC has ordered a pilot for the spinoff series), it was confirmed yesterday by TUDUM that Suits’ ninth and final season is finally coming to Netflix on July 1, after previously only being available on Peacock and Amazon Prime Video. There will also soon be a new podcast, “Sidebar: A Suits Watch Podcast,” which will break down each episode of the show on SiriusXM and will be hosted by Suits co-stars Adams and Sarah Rafferty.
No doubt the most famous Suits cast member is Meghan Markle, who played Rachel Zane and left the show to marry Prince Harry in 2018. If Suits actually did come to the big screen, would she take part? Apparently, if Harry has a say, she might. OK reports that Harry would “love” for Meghan to “get back into acting” six years after she retired from the profession: “It’s known within Harry and Meghan’s circle that he’d love for her to get back into acting,” a source said, adding that “he’s pulling as many strings as he can.”
Since their May 2018 wedding, Meghan hasn’t appeared in front of the camera for any scripted shows—just the Harry & Meghan Netflix docuseries, which aired on Netflix. (She’s also been doing ample producing work behind and in front of the camera, for both scripted and unscripted projects.)
When they first started dating in 2016, Harry was “beyond excited to be dating a bona fide star,” the source said, adding that he was a “huge” fan of Suits, the show that skyrocketed Meghan to fame after its 2011 premiere. “He binge watched all the episodes,” they said, and would apparently tell his friends how “talented he thought Meghan was. When she showed interest in him, it was like a dream come true.”
According to OK, “Since Harry got to mingle with A-listers when he was young, he was always fascinated by the glitz and glamor of Hollywood,” the outlet writes. (After all, his mother, Princess Diana, was during her lifetime the most famous woman in the world.) “Growing up, he and [Prince] William would watch classic movies that their mom would recommend,” they said. “Harry also loved all the famous ‘90s rom-coms like Notting Hill, Sleepless in Seattle, and Sliding Doors.” (Meghan herself has admitted she loves a good rom-com, too.)
As for a return to acting for Meghan—which she has expressed very little interest in doing—Harry “thinks it would be so cool for Meghan to get back onscreen and take her acting abilities to the next level,” they said.
But Meghan seems interested in other pursuits, like her forthcoming lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, and her philanthropy work. “Meghan’s more motivated by the type of service and activism that Princess Diana was synonymous with,” they said. “She’s flattered Harry is so keen, but she’s more focused on other things now.”
Adams—who played Meghan’s onscreen love interest, Mike Ross, on Suits—seems to have accepted this. In addition to the show’s L.A. spinoff, he floated the idea of a possible Seattle spinoff (the city where, spoiler alert, Mike and Rachel ended up), saying, per Entertainment Tonight, “I don’t think there are enough shows set in Seattle. I think we could really mine that.”
But, he admitted, Meghan probably wouldn’t join in: “I think she might be busy,” Adams said.
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
