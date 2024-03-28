Prince Harry Is Reportedly Planning to See King Charles Again When He Is in the U.K. in 6 Weeks

Three months after his last visit to the U.K.—during which time he briefly saw his father, King Charles, following Charles’ diagnosis with cancer in early February—Prince Harry is reportedly heading back to his home country in May for the 10-year anniversary celebration of the Invictus Games, the organization he founded in 2014 as a multi-sport event for wounded, injured, and sick servicemen and servicewomen, both veterans and those actively serving.
While in the U.K., The Mirror cites royal author Tom Quinn as saying that Harry will have another “short and formal” meeting with his father while there. During their February meetup, the two spent about 30 minutes together at Clarence House, Charles and Queen Camilla’s home in London. “Charles always keeps a tight schedule and had a planned itinerary to leave London to rest and recuperate in Norfolk,” a source told The Sun in February, referring to Sandringham, the royal family’s property there. “He is very fastidious about timekeeping, but it was significant that he delayed the flight to Sandringham when he knew Harry was visiting.”
The short visit was kept so brief, The Times of London reports, because the King was tired from his outpatient cancer treatment that took place on Monday, February 5, the day before Harry’s visit on Tuesday.
“I’m sure Harry would have loved to have spent much more time with him, but he’s quite respectful of his dad going through this treatment,” The Sunday Times’ royal editor Roya Nikkhah told Good Morning Britain.
As for the Invictus Games event, “the dates and details are being kept very hush-hush,” The Mirror reports, but the tenth anniversary service is reportedly set for May 8 at St. Paul’s Cathedral in London, which is, interestingly, where Harry’s parents, then Prince Charles and Princess Diana, were married on July 29, 1981. It’s unclear at the moment as to whether Meghan Markle will join her husband for the occasion, but Harry “is certain to attend,” the outlet reports.
“Both Harry and Meghan are listed as guests and a speech has been scheduled, but there is still a question mark over whether Meghan will make an appearance,” a source said. “Her name has been penciled in as a TBC [to be confirmed].”
The Mirror also reports that “Harry is currently in negotiations with the British government to get them to host the Games in Birmingham in 2027.” This follows Harry’s vow to visit family in the U.K. frequently, which he made following Charles’ diagnosis in February.
“Harry and Meghan are also reportedly hoping to boost their public image in the U.K., and there is speculation the couple will use the grand event in central London to try and ‘repair relations’ with the public and with the royal family,” The Mirror writes of the Invictus Games celebration.
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
