Prince Harry Stayed at Princess Diana's Childhood Home During His Most Recent Trip to the U.K.

Prince Harry's longstanding rift from his brother, Prince William, and father, King Charles, may dominate the headlines when it comes to his family dynamic, but the Duke of Sussex still has plenty of strong family ties. Case-in-point: During his recent trip back to the U.K., Harry apparently crashed with relatives on Princess Diana's side of his family tree.

According to People, after he attended the funeral of his uncle, Lord Robert Fellowes, Harry stayed with his uncle, Charles Spencer, at Althorp House, the Spencer family's historic home where Diana grew up.

Harry's appearance at the funeral was a surprise, and not just to the public. Another guest told People that most of the reported 300 attendees at the funeral (which also included Harry's estranged brother, William), "were astounded that Harry came."

“He was on remarkably good form — and you could tell he was very pleased to see everybody," the insider added. "And he was very pleased that he had come over.”

A source close to the Spencer family previously told The Daily Beast , that relatives on Diana's side weren't all that surprised that both Harry and William attended the funeral, explaining that both brothers "adore" Robert Fellowes' widow, Lady Jane Fellowes, and saying it was "absolutely right that they were both there out of respect to her."

The report also claimed that the Spencer family is "working hard" to help Diana's sons repair their relationship and quoted a friend and neighbor of the Spencers who stressed that “Harry is still very close to his mother’s family."

The important place the Spencer family and his mother's childhood home have in Harry's heart was clear in a passage from his memoir, Spare, recounting Meghan Markle's first visit to Althorp House.

“No visit to this place was ever easy, but this one… twenty-fifth anniversary. And Meg’s first time. At long last, I was bringing the girl of my dreams home to meet mum," he wrote, according to People.

“We hesitated, hugging, and then I went first. I placed flowers on the grave. Meg gave me a moment, and I spoke to my mother in my head, told her I missed her, asked her for guidance and clarity. Feeling that Meg might also want a moment, I went around the hedge, scanned the pond," he added. "When I came back, Meg was kneeling, eyes shut, palms against the stone. I asked, as we walked back to the boat, what she’d prayed for. 'Clarity,' she said. 'And guidance.'”