Prince Harry Stayed at Princess Diana's Childhood Home During His Most Recent Trip to the U.K.
“Harry is still very close to his mother’s family."
Prince Harry's longstanding rift from his brother, Prince William, and father, King Charles, may dominate the headlines when it comes to his family dynamic, but the Duke of Sussex still has plenty of strong family ties. Case-in-point: During his recent trip back to the U.K., Harry apparently crashed with relatives on Princess Diana's side of his family tree.
According to People, after he attended the funeral of his uncle, Lord Robert Fellowes, Harry stayed with his uncle, Charles Spencer, at Althorp House, the Spencer family's historic home where Diana grew up.
Harry's appearance at the funeral was a surprise, and not just to the public. Another guest told People that most of the reported 300 attendees at the funeral (which also included Harry's estranged brother, William), "were astounded that Harry came."
“He was on remarkably good form — and you could tell he was very pleased to see everybody," the insider added. "And he was very pleased that he had come over.”
A source close to the Spencer family previously told The Daily Beast, that relatives on Diana's side weren't all that surprised that both Harry and William attended the funeral, explaining that both brothers "adore" Robert Fellowes' widow, Lady Jane Fellowes, and saying it was "absolutely right that they were both there out of respect to her."
The report also claimed that the Spencer family is "working hard" to help Diana's sons repair their relationship and quoted a friend and neighbor of the Spencers who stressed that “Harry is still very close to his mother’s family."
The important place the Spencer family and his mother's childhood home have in Harry's heart was clear in a passage from his memoir, Spare, recounting Meghan Markle's first visit to Althorp House.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
A post shared by Althorp House (@althorphouse)
A photo posted by on
“No visit to this place was ever easy, but this one… twenty-fifth anniversary. And Meg’s first time. At long last, I was bringing the girl of my dreams home to meet mum," he wrote, according to People.
“We hesitated, hugging, and then I went first. I placed flowers on the grave. Meg gave me a moment, and I spoke to my mother in my head, told her I missed her, asked her for guidance and clarity. Feeling that Meg might also want a moment, I went around the hedge, scanned the pond," he added. "When I came back, Meg was kneeling, eyes shut, palms against the stone. I asked, as we walked back to the boat, what she’d prayed for. 'Clarity,' she said. 'And guidance.'”
Kayleigh Roberts is a freelance writer and editor with over 10 years of professional experience covering entertainment of all genres, from new movie and TV releases to nostalgia, and celebrity news. Her byline has appeared in Marie Claire, Cosmopolitan, ELLE, Harper’s Bazaar, The Atlantic, Allure, Entertainment Weekly, MTV, Bustle, Refinery29, Girls’ Life Magazine, Just Jared, and Tiger Beat, among other publications. She's a graduate of the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University.
-
The Jennifer Lopez Boho Chic Playbook Involves Rare Bags and Trending Skirts
She's making this denim look a must-shop for fall.
By India Roby Published
-
Surprising Facts About Hollywood's Biggest Stars
Think you know everything about your favorite celebs? You might just be surprised!
By Katherine J. Igoe Published
-
5 Things I Tried and Absolutely Loved This Past Summer
From a breathable T-shirt to a lightweight face cream.
By Nikki Ogunnaike Published
-
Princess Diana's Hair Once Made Queen Elizabeth "Furious," Says Royal Hairdresser
"The Princess learned her lesson that day."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Princess Kate Is Experiencing "Conflicting Emotions" as the Summer Comes to an End
"It can’t always have been easy in these past few weeks."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Princess Diana's Family Is "Working Hard" to End Prince Harry and Prince William's Rift
And there's one relative in particular that might be the key to fixing their relationship, apparently.
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Why Meghan Markle and Prince Harry "Can't" Share Many Photos of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet
"I would expect them to live smaller lives until that gets sorted."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet Don't Know About Their Royal Heritage Just Yet
"Archie is sweet and curious and playful, and Lili is vibrant and happy."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Princess Kate Just Took a Trip to the Beach With George, Charlotte, and Louis
The Princess of Wales reportedly purchased a classic seaside treat for the kids.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are "So in Sync" and Protecting Their "Peace" in California
"She just wants peace, and knows you can’t find peace if you harbor resentments."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Princess Kate Is Reportedly Working to Repair the Royal Family Rift "For Everyone’s Sakes"
"As far as she’s concerned, life’s too short for grudges."
By Amy Mackelden Published