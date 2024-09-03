Prince Harry Has Plenty of Friends and "No Interest" in Returning to Royal Life

Prince Harry is doing great in his post-royal life, jsyk.

Although recent (apparently rumor-fueled) reports have suggested that Harry is dissatisfied with his new life in California, sources close to the Duke of Sussex say that's not true at all. In fact, as The Daily Beast points out, the newest reporting on the subject claims that Harry has "lots of 'amazing' new friends and has 'no interest' in taking up royal duties once more."

The newest claims come via the Daily Telegraph , which cited sources close to Harry who took issue with recent claims published by the Mail on Sunday that Harry was “seeking counsel from his old friends" to help him "plot [his] return" from his U.S. exile."

"Harry is turning away from all sorts of Hollywood publicists and is seeking counsel from his old friends and associates," a source told the Mail on Sunday. "He is clearly reaching out thinking, 'I need to do something different because what I'm doing is clearly not working.' In short, he is rethinking the way he operates."

According to the Mail on Sunday report, Harry has been reconnecting with several people from his old life, some of whom are reportedly calling the plan to bring him back to the U.K. "Operation Bring Harry In From The Cold."

That plan would potentially involve him carrying out "very low-key royal duties" and the report adds that a friend of Harry's believes that, if he "comes back to the UK with zero fuss, and does zero publicity and attends very mundane events, he could prove himself and win over the British public again."

"He would have to accept, though, that he might be reduced to ribbon cutting for a long period," the friend reportedly added. "But it would give him purpose to work again."

The Mail on Sunday source added that a return to public royal life (even in a low-key capacity) would only be possible "if certain members of the family could find it in themselves to allow it," but the response from sources in Harry's camp seems to suggest that this plan isn't something he's actually interested in, either.

Of course, that doesn't mean that there aren't still plenty of people on both sides of Prince Harry and Prince William's royal rift who want to see the brothers bury the hatchet.

Following Harry and William's surprise joint appearance at Lord Robert Fellowes funeral, a source close to the Spencer family said their relatives on Princess Diana's side are working hard to get the brothers to make up.

“Behind the scenes, the Spencers have been working hard to get the brothers to reconcile," a Spencer source told The Daily Beast. "They understand William’s hurt at Harry’s betrayal, but they also understand Harry’s position because of the way Diana was treated by the Windsors.”