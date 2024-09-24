Judge Blocks Release of Prince Harry’s Visa Files After Some of His ‘Spare’ Revelations Were Questioned in Court By Right-Wing Think Tank
The Sept. 23 judgment is a major victory for the Duke of Sussex.
Prince Harry just scored a big court win on Sept. 23 after a judge ruled that his visa documents will remain private, but in case you were wondering why anyone cared about the Duke of Sussex's immigration status, we'll fill you in.
Some of the revelations in Prince Harry's Netflix documentary and memoir, Spare (remember the story about him doing magic mushrooms at Courteney Cox's house?), caused a right-wing think tank called the Heritage Foundation to question the duke's U.S. visa application.
The organization "claims that Harry may have lied on the forms under the section which asked if he had been a drug user," per the Daily Mail, and sued the U.S. Department of Homeland Security after it would not "disclose a Freedom of Information request for Harry's files."
However, the media outlet reported that U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols ruled in Harry's favor, emphasizing a “reasonable privacy interest” concerning his immigration paperwork and ensuring that these files won’t be made public.
After a five-month review, Judge Nichols acknowledged that while Spare —which sold a whopping 1.4 million copies on its release day—revealed past drug use, this did not diminish his right to privacy regarding immigration information.
"For the reasons discussed, the public does not have a strong interest in disclosure of the duke's immigration records," Nichols's court order read, according to the Daily Mail.
Prince Harry's win comes as he visits NYC this week, with the duke taking in part in engagements with organizations like The Diana Award, African Parks and The HALO Trust.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
On Tuesday, he called on social media companies to take responsibility for the ongoing mental health crisis among teenagers, while admitting he had been known to "get into trouble" himself.
"I know a thing or two about that," he quipped.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.”
-
Kendall Jenner's Paris Fashion Week Plus-One? A Rare Hermès Bag
She styled it with a corporate-chic suit.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Prince Harry Reveals How Becoming a "Father for the Second Time" Changed Him
"Much has changed in my life and the world."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Princess Diana Wasn't Afraid to Go "Where the Pain Was" in Her Charity Work
"It’s so easy to pause, to stop and to say, 'This is too big. It’s too messy.'"
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Prince Harry Reveals How Becoming a "Father for the Second Time" Changed Him
"Much has changed in my life and the world."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Princess Diana Wasn't Afraid to Go "Where the Pain Was" in Her Charity Work
"It’s so easy to pause, to stop and to say, 'This is too big. It’s too messy.'"
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Prince Harry Says He Knows “A Thing or Two About” Getting ”Into Trouble” as He Talks About the Dangers of Social Media
“Why do the leaders of these insanely powerful social media companies still refuse to change?”
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Prince Harry Proves He's a Doting Dad by FaceTiming Archie and Lilibet During His New York Trip
"And backstage, he was actually calling Meghan."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Princess Kate Was the "Driving Force" Behind Prince Harry's 40th Birthday Wishes
The Princess of Wales reportedly sent a "thoughtful gift" to her brother-in-law, too.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Prince Harry Abandons "Show-Boating" Attitude for Signs of "Anxiety" at Poignant Engagement in NYC
A body language expert observes.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Prince Harry Made "Rockstar-Style Appearance" at Charity Event Over the Weekend, Says Expert
He was loving it.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Prince Harry Says Keeping Princess Diana's "Legacy Alive" Is Something He Takes “Incredibly Seriously” as He Honors a Charity Close to Her Heart
The Duke of Sussex said his late mother "would have been horrified" that landmines still exist in the world.
By Kristin Contino Published