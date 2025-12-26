Prince William Conducts Damage Control After Prince Louis "Grabs" Huge Chocolate Gift From Royal Fan at Sandringham
"Those are for Louis."
Members of the Royal Family always attend church on Christmas Day in Sandringham, and regularly meet fans after the service. In 2025, Princess Kate's Christmas coat referenced a special date, while Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice were embraced by their relatives after a difficult year. But it was Prince Louis who stole the show, once again, when a royal fan presented him with a giant chocolate gift.
As reported by the Daily Mail, the 7-year-old prince "couldn't contain his glee when a royal fan gave [him] a massive tub of Lindor chocolates after the Christmas church service at Sandringham." According to the outlet, a video clip showed Louis "grab the box out of his father's hands after the well-wisher informed Prince William, 'Those are for Louis.'"
The Prince of Wales reportedly smoothed over the situation by telling the royal fan, "That's very kind." Photos of Louis proved he was pretty attached to the delicious Christmas present.
The Daily Mail reported that Louis was so excited to receive the present that he "grabbed the box and did a little twirl while holding onto them." In response, Prince William "sweetly ruffled his youngest child's hair while thanking the fan." Clearly, the gift was the ideal choice for Princess Kate and Prince William's youngest child.
Meanwhile, in his annual Christmas speech, King Charles called for "unity," telling viewers, "To this day, in times of uncertainty, these ways of living are treasured by all the great faiths and provide us with deep wells of hope: of resilience in the face of adversity; peace through forgiveness; simply getting to know our neighbors and, by showing respect to one another, creating new friendships."
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.