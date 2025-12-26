Members of the Royal Family always attend church on Christmas Day in Sandringham, and regularly meet fans after the service. In 2025, Princess Kate's Christmas coat referenced a special date, while Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice were embraced by their relatives after a difficult year. But it was Prince Louis who stole the show, once again, when a royal fan presented him with a giant chocolate gift.

As reported by the Daily Mail, the 7-year-old prince "couldn't contain his glee when a royal fan gave [him] a massive tub of Lindor chocolates after the Christmas church service at Sandringham." According to the outlet, a video clip showed Louis "grab the box out of his father's hands after the well-wisher informed Prince William, 'Those are for Louis.'"

The Prince of Wales reportedly smoothed over the situation by telling the royal fan, "That's very kind." Photos of Louis proved he was pretty attached to the delicious Christmas present.

Prince Louis clutches a giant chocolate gift from a royal fan on Christmas Day. (Image credit: Henry NICHOLLS / AFP via Getty Images)

Prince Louis carries his huge chocolate present at Sandringham on Christmas Day. (Image credit: Henry NICHOLLS / AFP via Getty Images)

The Daily Mail reported that Louis was so excited to receive the present that he "grabbed the box and did a little twirl while holding onto them." In response, Prince William "sweetly ruffled his youngest child's hair while thanking the fan." Clearly, the gift was the ideal choice for Princess Kate and Prince William's youngest child.

Prince Louis proudly carries his gift home. (Image credit: Getty Images/Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Prince Louis grabs the chocolate gift out of Prince William's hands. (Image credit: Henry NICHOLLS / AFP via Getty Images)

Meanwhile, in his annual Christmas speech, King Charles called for "unity," telling viewers, "To this day, in times of uncertainty, these ways of living are treasured by all the great faiths and provide us with deep wells of hope: of resilience in the face of adversity; peace through forgiveness; simply getting to know our neighbors and, by showing respect to one another, creating new friendships."