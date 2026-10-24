Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte Are "Obsessed" With One TV Show While Brother George Is Away at Eton

“I love it, the family love it,” William said of The Celebrity Traitors, adding, “Charlotte and Louis are obsessed with it. It’s really good telly.” Prince George is currently away at boarding school, but he was reunited with his family for Eton College's half-term break starting Friday—just in time to watch some Traitors with his family.
The Prince of Wales recently teamed up with actor Ross Kemp, who stars on the latest series of the reality show, for a National Emergencies Trust event, and he told Norton a hilarious tidbit about their meeting.
On The Celebrity Traitors, Kemp admitted he was “paranoid” and got nervous when he was touched on the arm, and William said he “couldn’t help but try—in the most appropriate way— to touch him to see what reaction I got from him.”
“Turns out he was really jumpy!” the Prince of Wales told Norton.
During his event with Kemp, William also attempted to get spoilers for the reality show. “I’ll get Ross to tell me the answer about what happens. Spoiler alert!” Prince William exclaimed, per theSun, but Kemp refused to reveal the outcome of the season. “I am a faithful,” was all he’d say.
During his interview with Norton, William—who was joined by Earthshot Prize ambassadors Robert Irwin, Cate Blanchett and Hannah Waddingham—said that when he's not watching The Celebrity Traitors, he loves "getting immersed in deep-thinking films."
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“I like action films too, but I like something a bit different," he said. "I’m a big fan of everything Christopher Nolan does. His films are are fantastic—The Dark Knight series is psychologically dark and deep and I absolutely love that."
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Showand many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.