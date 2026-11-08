Prince George Might Be Forced to Deal With One "Bad Idea" at Eton College, Which Caused Dad Prince William to Experience "Emotional Rollercoaster Moments"

"I could have had an easier time..."

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Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales (R) walk with their 13-year-old son, Prince George of Wales (C), as he arrives for his first day at Eton College on September 8, 2026
(Image credit: Adrian Dennis - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
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Prince George is following in his father's footsteps in so many ways. But according to one report, George might be faced with a particularly "bad idea" while attending his dad's alma mater, Eton College.

Just last week, George traveled to Barcelona with dad Prince William to watch their favorite soccer team, Aston Villa, play in the city. Unfortunately for George, deciding to support the same soccer team as the Prince of Wales might cause some problems at school.

According to Hello! magazine, "[W]hile the 13-year-old will be keen to fit in with his peers, there is one thing...that will set him apart from the rest."

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Per the outlet, George's decision to be an Aston Villa supporter "is likely to make him a football outsider as many of the pupils, who will be from London and the Home Counties will side with...Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, and Tottenham Hotspur." Aston Villa, meanwhile, is based in Birmingham, England.

Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales (R) walk with their 13-year-old son, Prince George of Wales (C), as he arrives for his first day at Eton College on September 8, 2026

George's decision to be an Aston Villa supporter "is likely to make him a football outsider."

(Image credit: Adrian Dennis - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

As for how Prince William became an Aston Villa supporter, he told the BBC in 2015, "A long time ago at school I got into football big time. I was looking around for clubs. All my friends at school were either Man United fans or Chelsea fans and I didn't want to follow the run of the mill teams."

The Prince of Wales explained, "I wanted to have a team that was more mid-table that could give me more emotional rollercoaster moments."

However, William also noted that his decision might have caused him some stress throughout the years.

Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales (R) walk with their 13-year-old son, Prince George of Wales (C), as he arrives for his first day at Eton College on September 8, 2026

"[W]hile the 13-year-old will be keen to fit in with his peers, there is one thing...that will set him apart from the rest."

(Image credit: Adrian Dennis - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

As he told the BBC, "To be honest, now looking back, that was a bad idea...I could have had an easier time!"

Basically, it's likely that Prince George will experience the very same "emotional rollercoaster" his father went through as an Aston Villa supporter.

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Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Weekend Editor

Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.