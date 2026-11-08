Prince George Might Be Forced to Deal With One "Bad Idea" at Eton College, Which Caused Dad Prince William to Experience "Emotional Rollercoaster Moments"

Just last week, George traveled to Barcelona with dad Prince William to watch their favorite soccer team, Aston Villa, play in the city. Unfortunately for George, deciding to support the same soccer team as the Prince of Wales might cause some problems at school.
According to Hello! magazine, "[W]hile the 13-year-old will be keen to fit in with his peers, there is one thing...that will set him apart from the rest."
Per the outlet, George's decision to be an Aston Villa supporter "is likely to make him a football outsider as many of the pupils, who will be from London and the Home Counties will side with...Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, and Tottenham Hotspur." Aston Villa, meanwhile, is based in Birmingham, England.
As for how Prince William became an Aston Villa supporter, he told the BBC in 2015, "A long time ago at school I got into football big time. I was looking around for clubs. All my friends at school were either Man United fans or Chelsea fans and I didn't want to follow the run of the mill teams."
The Prince of Wales explained, "I wanted to have a team that was more mid-table that could give me more emotional rollercoaster moments."
However, William also noted that his decision might have caused him some stress throughout the years.
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As he told the BBC, "To be honest, now looking back, that was a bad idea...I could have had an easier time!"
Basically, it's likely that Prince George will experience the very same "emotional rollercoaster" his father went through as an Aston Villa supporter.