The Traitors is the latest in a long line of reality TV hits that were already phenomenons in their home country before coming to the U.S. Like Love Island, The Traitors began in the U.K., with an extravagant social-deduction game populated by ordinary people. When Peacock brought the show to America, the spinoff swapped out the civilians for a celebrity cast, filled with buzzy stars ranging from Real Housewives and former Bachelors to Survivor and The Challenge legends. Now, fans regularly debate whether the U.K. civilians or the U.S. reality stars make for better TV.

With the popularity of both shows, it was only a matter of time until each country leaned into the other's strength. While Peacock has an all-normie season of The Traitors coming this fall to the U.S., last year the BBC premiered The Celebrity Traitors, a spinoff in which host Claudia Winkleman leads beloved British actors, comedians, pop stars, and athletes through the game of betrayal. (Not a reality star in sight.) After the smash-hit first season, The Celebrity Traitors UK is gearing up for a sophomore installment with an even bigger star factor, including several names sure to lure in viewers from across the pond.

Read on for our breakdown of everything to know about Celebrity Traitors UK season 2, including how to watch the upcoming season if you live in the U.S.

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The Celebrity Traitors recruits a cast of beloved British stars across TV, film, music, and comedy. (Image credit: BBC/Studio Lambert/Euan Cherry)

Who is in the cast of 'The Celebrity Traitors UK' season 2?

The Celebrity Traitors UK season 2 cast includes 21 stars across TV, film, music, and social media, who will "play the ultimate game of deception and betrayal in the hope of winning a cash prize of up to £100,000 for a charity of their choice," per the BBC. This year, several of the stars are familiar faces who've crossed over to the U.S. through music or acting, as well as two Americans.

The actors U.S. viewers may recognize include The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey, Twilight and Good Omens actor Michael Sheen, Saltburn and Loki alum Richard E. Grant, and Industry lead Myha'la. Meanwhile, former Little Mix member Leigh-Anne Pinnock and "You're Beautiful" singer James Blunt are the musicians competing this year. Some other familiar faces include Love Island UK host Maya Jama and 1970s supermodel Jerry Hall.

The rest of the cast includes comedians James Acaster, Joanne McNally, Joe Lycett, Rob Beckett, and Romesh Ranganathan; actors Sebastian Croft, Miranda Hart, Julie Hesmondhalgh, Sharon Rooney, and Ross Kemp; broadcasters Amol Rajan and Hannah Fry; and boxer and YouTuber King Kenny.

Claudia Winkleman is the U.K.'s answer to U.S. host Alan Cumming. (Image credit: Courtesy of the BBC)

When does 'The Celebrity Traitors UK' season 2 come out?

The BBC has yet to announce the official release date for The Celebrity Traitors season 2, but the reality hit is expected to return in fall 2026.

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The competition show's first season debuted on BBC One on October 8, 2025, at 9 p.m. BST, with episodes airing on Wednesday and Thursday nights until its season finale on November 6.

How can I watch 'The Celebrity Traitors UK' season 2 in the U.S.?

All international seasons of The Traitors are available to stream on Peacock, so it's expected that Celebrity Traitors UK season 2 is also headed to the streamer. However, U.S. viewers will likely have to wait until the entire series has aired in the U.K. Last year, Peacock got season 1 two weeks after the show concluded.

If you're the impatient type or don't want to get spoiled by an IG reel, The Celebrity Traitors UK season 2 will stream live, without a delay, on BBC iPlayer, free with TV license. If you don't have a VPN, you can use one like Nord VPN.

TOPICS Reality TV