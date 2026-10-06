Prince William Attempted to Get a "Spoiler Alert" About His Favorite Reality Show He Watches With Princess Kate

Prince William headed to Ilminster,England to highlight the impact of extreme weather on local communities, and during his day out, he tried to get actor Ross Kemp to spill some spoilers about The Traitors.
The Prince and Princess of Wales are both fans of the reality show, and Kemp—who rose to fame with his role in soap opera EastEnders—is taking part in the new CelebrityTraitors season in the U.K. Kemp serves as an ambassador for the National Emergencies Trust, while Prince William is the charity’s royal patron, and they teamed up for an event unveiling a new emergency kit for local residents.
While joining the Ilminster Under 16s football club to chat about how they can take action against flooding, the topic of who might win Celebrity Traitors came up.
“I’ll get Ross to tell me the answer about what happens. Spoiler alert!” Prince William exclaimed, per theSun, but Kemp remained tight-lipped about the outcome of the show. “I am a faithful,” was all he’d tell the group.
The Ilminster area was impacted by both severe flooding and wildfires in the past year, and Kemp joined Prince William in training exercises designed to help residents prepare for severe weather.
As for Celebrity Traitors, Kemp didn’t seem surprised that the royals were into the show. Speaking about William and Kate watching at home, Kemp said: “That’s great. Them and the rest of the country. I’ve been on the TV for 43 years but I’ve never known anything like this.”
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Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Showand many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.