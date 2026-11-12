Princess Kate Says There's One Thing She'll "Remind Herself to Do" With George, Louis and Charlotte to Get Them to "Slow Down"

"When we are little, we seem to notice things more," she said. "Like the changing light through the trees, the sound of water, the joy of crunching leaves or finding a feather. These moments can seem ordinary, but, often, they’re the things we remember most. Sadly, this is something I think we lose touch with as adults."
The Princess of Wales often spends time outdoors with her kids and told Country Life that she wants to give them "freedom to explore" rather than controlling their experiences.
‘We are often so busy we simply forget to pause, slow down and notice the detail in life," the future Queen shared. "It is something I remind myself to do with my own children; to give them freedom to explore, rather than constantly telling them what to see or what to think."
Kate also touched on her own experience playing outdoors as a child, sharing, "I remember from a very early age spending a lot of time in nature, playing in streams, walking in the countryside, blackberry picking or simply time alone in my own world, enjoying the simplicity of ordinary things, such as digging under the laurel bush for what I thought was treasure."
The Princess of Wales, who is passionate about early childhood development and education in her royal work, says that being in nature "encourages curiosity, imagination and creativity." She shares that these skills are vital for "a generation that’s more online and connected to tech than ever."
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"In this increasingly digital world, I believe it is more important than ever that children grow up with a strong sense of belonging, connection and emotional security," she added.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Showand many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.