During an appearance at Cheltenham Literature Festival, former secretary of state for defence Dame Penny Mordaunt opened up about a sweet moment between King Charles and Prince Louis.
"We were doing dress rehearsals on the Thursday before, and The King was bored out of his mind," Mordaunt shared (via the Telegraph). "He'd just done two weeks of this, and he'd had enough. I was watching him glaze over in the coronation chair."
Luckily, the appearance of one of King Charles's grandchildren reportedly changed everything.
"And then [King Charles] suddenly sprung to life because beside him was Prince Louis, who had come to visit," Mordaunt explained. "They stopped the rehearsal so that he could show Prince Louis all the Crown Jewels. That's a memory that I shall treasure."
King Charles's bond with Prince Louis has been witnessed on several occasions, with the little royal even sitting on his grandfather's lap at some public royal events.
Emily Nash, Hello! magazine's royal editor, explained, "The King is close to all of the Wales children and regularly meets up with them at Windsor on Sundays."
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