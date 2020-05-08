Kate Middleton appeared on British TV show This Morning Thursday, in order to launch her new public photography project, "Hold Still."

She discussed her own photography too—including her recent birthday portraits of 2-year-old Prince Louis and 5-year-old Princess Charlotte.

Of Louis' messy finger-painting photoshoot, Kate shared, "I should’ve taken a photograph of what I looked like after as well!" adding, "I looked like Louis at the end of those."

It is very difficult to imagine Kate Middleton, duchess of shiny hair and wrinkle-free dresses, in even the mildest state of dishevelment—but apparently she got just as messy as her youngest son, Prince Louis, when taking his birthday portraits earlier this year. Appearing on British TV show This Morning Thursday, in order to launch a public photography project about the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, Kate reflected on the photos she took of Louis ahead of his second birthday, in which he finger-paints in rainbow colors. Louis ended up with paint all over his face and hands during the photoshoot—and so, apparently, did Kate.

"I should’ve taken a photograph of what I looked like after as well!" Kate said, as People reports."Luckily, that wasn’t documented but I was pretty much, I looked like Louis at the end of those."

Kate also discussed the photos she took of Princess Charlotte before her fifth birthday, in which the young royal helps to pack and deliver food packages for isolated seniors. Kate said she hoped the photos would inspire members of the public to submit their own work into the "Hold Still" photography project she developed alongside London's National Portrait Gallery.

"Again, this was part of a collection; that photograph particularly of Charlotte was part of a collection to try and tell a story," the Duchess of Cambridge said. "And that’s really what we hope people will take inspiration through this project, is really just to try and tell their part of a story from a personal level to try and help showcase and share what they're going through."



For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.



subscribe here