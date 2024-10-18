Prince William and Princess Kate Originally Bonded Over Their "Naughty" Sense of Humor
"They've certainly cleaned up their act for the children's sake, but they can still make each other double over laughing."
Prince William and Kate Middleton met while they were students at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland, and although the Princess of Wales famously attracted her now-husband's attention while wearing a racy sheer dress during a school fashion show, it turns out that her humor was another trait that made her stand out to the future king.
"William once described Kate's sense of humor as ‘naughty’ and his own as ‘dirty,’ and claimed that it was one of the most important things that drew them together," Christopher Andersen, author of The King, told Fox News.
Of course, times have changed, but even though the royal couple is in their forties with three kids in tow, Will and Kate have still got that same spark. "They've certainly cleaned up their act for the children's sake, but they can still make each other double over laughing," Andersen noted, explaining that the Waleses share a "wacky, slapstick, Monty Python-meets-Benny Hill sense of humor."
Apparently they've passed their comedic antics on to Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6. The royal author shared that, "like all parents of young children, William and Kate find themselves refereeing when the kids fight over the TV remote, or when the inevitable teasing that goes on between siblings turns into the equally inevitable wrestling match."
Prince William confirmed his kids' screen time battles during a recent BAFTA event in London, telling onlookers that George, Charlotte and Louis are "always wrestling over the remote." Royal kids...just like us.
Andersen also pointed out that the Wales children have inherited their parents' strong sense of competition. "The Prince and Princess of Wales have always been competitive about pretty much everything—foot races, swimming races, board games, card games, you name it," the royal author told Fox News.
However, the only downside of this in-it-to-win-it attitude is that the young royals—"all of whom have been taught to give it their all"—sometimes get a little too competitive.
"Unfortunately, this often leads to heated arguments about cheating and breaking the rules—which in turn leads to the occasional game board being tossed and pieces sent flying," Andersen said. Relatable.
