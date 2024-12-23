Prince William recently revealed his surprisingly low-key Christmas plans, which involved walking his dogs and relaxing at home. However, the Prince of Wales might end up having a slightly awkward festive holiday, after all. Unfortunately for the Prince, it's been confirmed that Queen Camilla's children, Tom Parker Bowles and Laura Lopes, are set to attend Christmas at Sandringham.

Amid reports that Prince William would snub Christmas if his step-brother, Tom, attended, one report provided evidence of a potential rift between William and his step-sister, too. In an excerpt from Katie Nicholl's 2010 book, William and Harry, shared by The Sun, it's revealed, "William and Laura used to have terrible fights over who was to blame for their broken homes."

The excerpt continued, "William would blame Camilla for all the hurt she had caused his mother [Princess Diana], which would send Laura into a rage... Laura was not having any of it. She would take a hard line and fire back at William, 'Your father has ruined my life.'"

As for why Prince William isn't a huge fan of Tom, a Daily Beast report explained, "The Waleses have often not attended Christmas Day lunch at the 'big house' at Sandringham, preferring the informality of a relaxed lunch at Anmer Hall, and they are unlikely to attend this year, especially if Queen Camilla again invites her son Tom Parker Bowles."

The report continued, "William doesn’t much like Camilla, despite having made peace with his father’s choices, and is made nervous by Tom’s somewhat louche lifestyle."

In an interview to promote his new book, Cooking and the Crown: Royal Recipes from Queen Victoria to King Charles III, Tom opened up about his famous step-brothers. "I learned a long time ago not to put my fat fingers into the world of William and Harry," he told The Telegraph. "But it was appalling what they went through. I've had a billionth of what they've had to go through but hell, I sympathize."