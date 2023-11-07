Prince William Met a Baby in Singapore Who Refused to Give His Finger Back

Prince William had the cutest encounter ever while on his trip to Singapore for the Earthshot Prize.
On Nov. 5, his first day on the Southeast Asian island, the Prince of Wales visited the HSBC Rain Vortex at Jewel Changi Airport, and met with members of the public there.
In the crowd was a very little royal fan, 8-month-old Albane Costa, who ended up grabbing Prince William's finger and chewing on it, as babies are prone to do, and "wouldn’t give it back," as royal photographer Chris Jackson put it on Instagram.
A video posted by user Liza Dicoy on Twitter showed little Albane holding William's finger, as he spoke to her parents, asking if the baby was sleeping well.
Then, addressing the child directly, William joked, "I need my finger. I need my finger back!"
Funnily enough, this is the second time in a matter of days that the prince has had a hilarious interaction with a little kid he met during an official outing.
During a visit to Burghead Primary School in Moray, Scotland, last week, one child asked him how old he was, to which William challenged the kid to guess. Their best guess? That 41-year-old William was in fact 57. The prince feigned shock, joking, "I’m not that old!"
Obviously, William is very well versed in interactions with junior royal fans, given that he and wife Princess Kate share three children of their own: Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, so he won't have been too surprised by these two meetings.
Here's to many more adorable and hilarious royal interactions with little ones in the future!
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
