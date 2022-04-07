Prince Charles and Prince William Were "Very Angry" Prince Harry Called Them "Trapped"
"They were both very angry about that, both Charles and William."
Watching Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah Winfrey back in March of 2021, we knew we'd be learning about the fallout from their bombshell sit-down for years to come. And sure enough, more than a year later, we're still getting new information about how the rest of the royal family reacted to the Sussexes sharing their truth with the world.
This time around, we learned that Prince William and Prince Charles were a little put out that Prince Harry wasn't just telling his truth, but also appeared to be attempting to tell their truth. Amid the many shocking claims and allegations, Harry described a sense of feeling "trapped" by life in The Firm. He also said that while he was able to get out, his brother William and his father Charles did not have this freedom—which apparently they took offense to, according to royal commenters.
"I was trapped, but I didn’t know I was trapped,” Harry said in the interview. “My father and my brother, they are trapped. They don’t get to leave. And I have huge compassion for that."
Royal biographer Robert Jobson, via The Mirror, told the Royally US podcast that he doesn't think Prince Charles or Prince William ever felt "trapped" by royal life as Prince Harry described in the Oprah interview. "I think Harry was putting words into his father and his brother’s mouths, and maybe making an assessment based upon his feelings," Jobson said. Nobody likes to have someone else put words in their mouths, of course, so it makes sense that this would leave Charles and William rather peeved. "They were both very angry about that, both Charles and William. I don’t think it’s true, I don’t think he felt trapped in any way," Jobson said.
Though the rumored rift between Harry and the rest of his family has been much-discussed, neither of the two princes still on active Royal Duty has ever out-and-out said they were angry with him. However, it would not be completely out of character. William, for instance, has been known to have a bit of a "temper," as Camilla Parker Bowles once put it, according to Express.
Kathleen Walsh is a freelance writer and editor whose work focuses on culture, dating, and feminism and especially where all three intersect. Her writing can be found in the New York Times, InStyle, Teen Vogue, and more.
-
I Can't Unsee Kim Kardashian's Latest Look
Like an '00s-era fever dream.
By Julia Marzovilla
-
The 15 Best Loungewear Sets You'll Never Want to Take Off
What do you mean I can't wear sweats to work?
By Gabrielle Ulubay
-
Blake Lively Wore the Perfect Transitional Sweater From Mango
Excuse me while I buy out Mango's entire sale section.
By Julia Marzovilla
-
Prince William Was Princess Diana's "Most Trusted Confidant"
"She used to describe him as 'my little wise old man,'" writes Tina Brown in 'The Palace Papers.'
By Kathleen Walsh
-
Idris Elba Reveals the Hit Song Meghan Markle Requested at Her Wedding Reception
Once a Cali girl, always a Cali girl.
By Kathleen Walsh
-
Kate Middleton Reached Out to a Little Girl to Congratulate Her on Beating Cancer
The Duchess was by moved by Mila Sneddon's viral photo from 2020.
By Kathleen Walsh
-
Kate Middleton Feels the "Wrench" of Leaving Her Kids Behind to Go on Tour, Royal Expert Says
Sadly she'll have to leave more and more as time goes on.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William and Kate Middleton Are Reportedly Planning to Move to Windsor This Summer to Join the Queen
It's not the first time we've caught wind of these plans.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William and Kate Middleton Are "Overwhelmed With Remorse" Following Caribbean Tour: Source
They hope for a better future.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Princesses Charlotte and Beatrice Looked Like Firm Friends During Prince Philip's Memorial
SO. CUTE.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
The Queen "Was Definitely a Chocoholic," Says Former Royal Chef
You and me both, Your Majesty.
By Iris Goldsztajn