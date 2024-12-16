Why Prince William Was "Completely Overpowered" By 'Ted Lasso' Star Hannah Waddingham, According to a Body Language Expert

Prince William may have met his match in Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham, according to one body language expert.

The latest Earthshot Prize promo video features the Prince of Wales and Waddingham, as the pair play a game of darts. Shot at Alexandra Palace in London, the clip promotes William's documentary, The Earthshot Report, which takes viewers behind-the-scenes of the prize and its finalists. Needless to say, William and Waddingham appeared to get along extremely well in the video, with body language expert Judi James noting the Prince's demeanor.

"It's rather sweet to see William completely overpowered in his performance here by the assertive, statuesque, and funny Hannah Waddingham, who reduces him to a state of chuckling fan," James told the Daily Mail.

James continued, "William's famously competitive traits shine through at the beginning as he holds the darts like a pro, waving them as he talks to Hannah in a confident gesture that implies, 'Just watch this!'" Analyzing the Prince of Wales' expression while playing darts, James said, "[H]is clamped-lip expression suggests intention and focus on getting a bullseye."

When William doesn't hit a bullseye, "he's left with no option but to let out an embarrassed gasp as it is revealed to be lying on the floor," James explained. Despite not showcasing any prowess in the sport, William and Waddington displayed excellent rapport.

"From then on, it is all playful, schoolboy-sounding chuckles and giggles from William as Hannah takes over the direction of the shot while he holds his arms out in a barrier, trying to hide the dart from view," James noted. "His wide, uproarious smile with its edge-to-edge teeth suggests genuine pleasure and playful good humor here. As he allows himself to be teased by a celebrity, his behavior suggests he might secretly be in awe of [Waddingham]."

Prince William mentioned his three kids—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—while talking with Waddingham. "I talk to my children all the time about it and it's important that they see, touch, feel and go into nature," he explained.

William continued, "It's very hard for people to understand what is the point in protecting it if you never use it and it's really important that we get people out into nature because then they will value it."