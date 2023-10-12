Prince William's Favorite Emoji Is Totally NSFW

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Prince William is in his cheeky era.

The Prince of Wales is always very composed and polite, but in recent months, he's enjoyed seeing how far he can go with a little quip that's—let's say—on the suggestive side.

His latest antic came during a joint appearance with Princess Kate on BBC Radio 1's Going Home show, hosted by Jordan North and Vick Hope.

For one segment, the royal couple were asked some cutesy questions that had been submitted by audience members, one of which being what their respective favorite emojis were.

"Is this a clean thing or is this a family one?" William began, ominously (via People).

"I've been told not to say the aubergine [eggplant] so I've got to pick something else. It would have been the aubergine but I'm saying now—because I've got to be all grown up—it's the one where the eyes go up and down and the mouth's out. What's that one? The slightly crazy one."

Yep, the future King was referring to an emoji called the "zany face" emoji, per Emojipedia, a fun royal fact which is almost as funny as the idea that the eggplant might in fact be his actual favorite (though I suspect he was just reveling in the slight shock factor).

"Mine’s probably going to be the heart with then the crying emoji," Kate said. "The hysterical laughing when things have gone wrong."

This comes off the heels of another hilarious joke William made just last week, which also relied heavily on the shock factor in order to get laughs.

While marking the beginning of Black History Month in the U.K., William and Kate posed for a photo opp with a group of people they'd met that day. Then, out of nowhere, the prince joked, "Who is pinching my bottom?" which resulted in uproarious laughter all around.

Oh William, what ARE we going to do with you?