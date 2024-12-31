How Prince William Ended Up in a "Fight" at a Christmas Party for the Royal Family and Their Staff

The holiday season comes with a plethora of rules for Royal Family members. From their annual celebration at Sandringham to their Christmas Eve gift tradition, the royals have little time to stop and think over the holidays. However, according to a former royal butler, Prince William did allow himself to have some fun at a Christmas party in the past.

Speaking to Slingo, via the Express, Grant Harrold, a former butler for the Royal Family, said, "I remember going to one [party] at St. James' Palace and hanging out with Prince William, Prince Harry, and Camilla." It would seem that the event quickly got quite raucous, with William even ending up in a "fight" with a member of staff, according to Harrold.

"I remember there was a water fight going on between another member of staff and Prince William—and I was in the firing line sitting between them!" he explained. "It was always so festive and made you feel so involved and welcome to be a part of the celebrations. We would always be invited to the Christmas parties within the family, which were always so exciting."

Harrold also noted that "everyone was in fits of laughter" when Prince William took part in the water fight.

Meanwhile, Paul Burrell, another former royal butler, opened up about the changes Prince William is likely to make when he becomes King. "I think it's already changing in shape," Burrell told Marie Claire on behalf of Spin Genie . "We're seeing things aren't quite the same as they used to be, the monarchy is changing, the coronation honeymoon seems to be over."

Prince William attends church on Christmas Day with wife, Kate Middleton, and their children. (Image credit: Getty Images/Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Burrell continued, "When William becomes King, the Middletons will be with them... They will have Christmases at Sandringham and the Middletons will be there."

Princess Diana's former butler also predicted that William "will clear out all the stuffed shirts, and all the people who shouldn't be there and it will be very much a family Christmas and not a court Christmas."