How the Royal Family's Christmas Celebration Will Be Different This Year Because of King Charles and Kate Middleton's Health Battles
A royal expert says this might be the reason behind the supersized guest list for this year's Sandringham celebration.
Things will be very different at the Royal Family's Christmas celebration in Sandringham this year, starting with the guest list.
As Prince William revealed during a recent engagement to visit with soldiers and their families in Bulford, Wiltshire earlier this week, way more people than usual have been invited to celebrate the holidays with the Royal Family this year.
“We’ll be in Norfolk, at Sandringham. We'll be 45 for Christmas. It won't be quiet, it will be noisy,” he explained during the visit, according to People, later admitting that he isn't ready for the festivities yet. "Am I ready for Christmas? No, no way am I ready."
According to The Sun, the Prince of Wales also "told another table he was looking forward to Christmas with 45 members of his family 'all in one room'" as they're "normally spread out."
While this might sound stressful after the tough year the Royal Family has had amid King Charles and Kate Middleton both undergoing treatment for cancer, BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond says the extended guest list might actually be because of the rough year Charles and Kate have both had.
"After the year they’ve had, I’m sure it’s going to mean the world to the King and Queen to have as many of their family as possible joining them for Christmas," the royal expert explained, according to The Mirror. "And, as the number of youngsters increases, so the celebrations become more and more child oriented. Which is exactly what Christmas should be all about."
And, if having extra guests around becomes overwhelming for Kate, Bond says she and William will always have the option to retreat to Amner Hall for more private family time with their three children, Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6.
"If Catherine’s parents are there, they will certainly stay at Anmer Hall," Bond said, explaining that the Middleton family would be the only additional guests who might stay at Will and Kate's Sandringham residence.
"I’m not sure Catherine would yet feel up to hosting a huge crowd at the Hall, so I imagine it would just be close family. The Yorks would be at Wood Farm," Bond added. "But whoever stays where, I’m sure this will be a Christmas when the whole family will want to unite around Charles and Camilla, and William and Catherine, to help put this year behind them and cheer them into a brighter year ahead."
Kayleigh Roberts is a freelance writer and editor with over 10 years of professional experience covering entertainment of all genres, from new movie and TV releases to nostalgia, and celebrity news. Her byline has appeared in Marie Claire, Cosmopolitan, ELLE, Harper’s Bazaar, The Atlantic, Allure, Entertainment Weekly, MTV, Bustle, Refinery29, Girls’ Life Magazine, Just Jared, and Tiger Beat, among other publications. She's a graduate of the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University.
