Former Royal Butler Says Prince William "Will Clear Out All the Stuffed Shirts" at Christmas Once He Becomes King
Paul Burrell tells 'Marie Claire' that it won't be "a court Christmas" when William is in charge.
Royal Christmas traditions are somewhat of a hot topic this time of year, especially when it comes to Prince William and his young family. Word on the street is that the Waleses plan to do the holidays their own way when they take the throne, and Princess Diana's former butler Paul Burrell agrees.
"I think it’s already changing in shape," Burrell, speaking on behalf of Spin Genie, tells Marie Claire when asked about shifting royal Christmas traditions. "We’re seeing things aren’t quite the same as they used to be, the monarchy is changing, the coronation honeymoon seems to be over."
The former royal staffer says that when it comes to the holidays, Prince William will switch things up to include his in-laws down the road. "When William becomes King, the Middletons will be with them," Burrell predicts. "They will have Christmases at Sandringham and the Middletons will be there."
The A Royal Duty author adds that the Prince of Wales "will clear out all the stuffed shirts, and all the people who shouldn't be there and it will be very much a family Christmas and not a court Christmas."
Burrell—who also tells Marie Claire that Princess Diana once played a hilarious Christmas gift prank on William—adds that he doesn't "think Christmas will be a duty or a chore for William, it will be about family."
The added bonus? Extended relatives "will be able to have their Christmases with their own family and won’t have to come to the central hub anymore," he shares. This means Prince Andrew, for example, could stay at Royal Lodge with Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie and their husbands and children.
Burrell continues that with an aging King Charles—who was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year—it seems like "William and Kate are waiting in the wings." He adds, "I think the country is more focused on succession rather than the present monarchy."
It's a sentiment that was also shared by royal historian Tessa Dunlop, who recently told the Mirror that "all eyes are always on William and the Waleses." Although King Charles and Queen Camilla have been carrying out a full schedule of engagements, she pointed out that it's Prince William and Princess Kate who dominate the headlines these days.
Dunlop continued that it must be difficult for The King "to play second fiddle to his son." As for Christmas, it doesn't seem like the traditional Sandringham festivities are changing anytime soon—at least not until William takes the throne.
