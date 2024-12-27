The Royal Family's Christmas Stay at Sandringham Isn't "Glamorous," or Particularly Comfortable
Many of the royals are forced to sleep on "old fashioned beds with the really creaky springs at the bottom."
Most people probably assume that members of the Royal Family spend Christmas in decadent surroundings, sitting on plush furniture, and eating expensive meals. However, one royal expert has suggested that some aspects of the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, where the royals traditionally spend the holiday season, are a little antiquated.
During an appearance on Mail+'s "Palace Confidential" podcast, royal editor Rebecca English elaborated on the available accommodation at one of the Royal Family's most famous properties. "I've been told in the past that Sandringham can fit about 16 to 18 people to have a sleepover comfortably," English explained. However, not all guests will necessarily be sleeping on comfortable beds.
"It sounds more glamorous than it is," English said of Sandringham. According to the royal expert, guests are made to sleep on "fish finger beds," which she describes as "old fashioned beds with the really creaky bed springs at the bottom."
Of course, the main house at Sandringham isn't the only property the Royal Family can offer to guests. The estate also includes Wood Farm, where Prince Philip resided throughout his retirement.
As for how truly vast the Sandringham Estate really is, the Daily Mail's Richard Eden said, "Sandringham is one of those private estates, it's huge. I mean there are about 700 homes in total on the estate, it's massive." He continued, "In Sandringham House itself, because it's a private residence, we don't know exactly how many bedrooms there are, for example."
In a recent interview with OK! magazine, Majesty magazine editor-in-chief Ingrid Seward described Sandringham House as "small by royal standards." While the property reportedly has 29 bedrooms, there wouldn't necessarily be room to accommodate everyone attending the Royal Family's huge Christmas gatherings. "Guests often have to stay in vacated servants' quarters or cottages in the grounds," Seward explained. "But if The King beckons, people go, so it's up to him."
Princess Anne stayed in a caravan during one particular Christmas at Sandringham, as there was a shortage of space in the main house. "One year, there were so many people, Princess Anne pitched up with a caravan that she used at horse shows and she stayed in that," Seward revealed.
Amy Mackelden is a contributing editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
