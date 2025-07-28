Why Princess Charlotte's First Public Social Media Message Broke "Normal" Royal "Protocol" During Father-Daughter Trip to Switzerland

Princess Charlotte completed an important milestone when she embarked on her very first father-daughter trip abroad with Prince William. On July 27, the pair traveled to Switzerland for the UEFA European Women's Championship, with England's soccer team winning against Spain in the final. Charlotte joined her dad in celebrating the win with a personal social media message, which broke "normal protocol," according to one report.

The Prince and Princess of Wales's official X account shared a sweet message from William and Charlotte after the tense soccer final. "What a game!" the post said. "@Lionesses, you are the champions of Europe and we couldn't be prouder of the whole team. Enjoy this moment @England." The father-daughter duo signed off the message, "W & Charlotte."

Reporting on the unusual message, the Express explained, "Some fans may have noticed that Charlotte's name was signed off in full, rather than the normal protocol of using just initials." The reason for doing so is fairly understandable, however.

The Express reported that Charlotte's full name was likely used as "her mother's first name also begins with the letter C, Catherine." The outlet continued, "So, to differentiate from a message signed off by the Prince and Princess of Wales, which would be W & C, Charlotte's full name has been used." Rather than cause any confusion, Prince William's very first social media message with his daughter highlighted her name fully.

Inside St. Jakob-Park stadium in Basel, Princess Charlotte and Prince William appeared to be having a wonderful time watching England compete against Spain in the UEFA European Women's Championship final.

Prince William previously revealed that Princess Charlotte is a " budding [soccer] star " herself. Meeting England's soccer team ahead of the UEFA European Women's Championship in 2022, William shared (via OK! ), "Charlotte wants me to tell you she's really good in goal."