After Three Days in the U.S., Prince William and Kate Middleton Spend Saturday Night in the Most Relatable Way

The couple flew home Friday night after the Earthshot Prize Awards to get home to their kids as quickly as possible.

The Prince and Princess of Wales flew home to the U.K. late Friday after a whirlwind three days on U.S. soil. After spending Friday night alongside celebrities from David Beckham to Annie Lennox to Caroline Kennedy at the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards in Boston, Saturday night after touching down, William and Catherine did just about the most relatable thing two parents could do—reunited with their three kids after three days away and attended a Christmas fundraiser at the kids’ school.

According to Hello, immediately after the awards ceremony wrapped up on Friday night, the Waleses headed to the airport, landing in London Saturday morning, getting home as quickly as possible to their kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis back in Windsor. (The three have been looked after this week by their longtime nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion, who has been with the family since 2014.)

Just hours later, according to The Sunday Times (opens in new tab), the Walses “made a family jaunt” to a Christmas fundraiser fair hosted by Lambrook, their kids’ school.

Work/life balance, indeed.

