Royal Author Says Princess Kate Treats Prince William “Like the Fourth Child Because He’s Prone to Tantrums”

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
By this point, it’s pretty widely known that Prince William has a temper. The Mirror reports that William and wife Kate are said to throw cushions at each other when they argue, and that, after over 20 years together, Kate has devised a clever technique for dealing with William’s so-called “emotional outbursts.”
Royal author Tom Quinn said that Kate treats William like “the fourth child because he’s prone to tantrums.” (William and Kate share kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.) Quinn said the couple have “terrific” squabbles: “They have rows,” he said. “It’s not a perfect marriage.”
And, though some couple’s arguments may be harsh, that’s not so for the Prince and Princess of Wales. Their heated arguments involve letting frustrations out by “throwing cushions at each other, not vases,” Quinn said.
Despite moments of raised voices, it’s always kept under control, Quinn said.
Occasional arguments aren’t the only way William and Kate are just like the rest of us. During their engagement interview, William revealed that he and Kate have “a very fun time together” and that they have a “good sense of humor about things,” which is “a hint that they tackled any disagreements in a lighthearted way,” The Mirror writes.
“We’re down to earth,” William said himself in their 2010 engagement interview. “We take the mickey out of each other a lot, and she’s got plenty of habits that make me laugh that I tease her about.”
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
Princess Kate Has the Most Adorable Response to a Little Girl Who Is Disappointed in Her Outfit Choice
As ever, Kate handled this royal engagement with grace and class.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Prince William and Kate Middleton Broke Up Because of a Row That Made Them “Reevaluate Their Relationship”—and Now We Know What It Was About
William reportedly dumped Kate on the phone while she was at work back in 2007.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Prince George Marks a Milestone with Dad Prince William Yesterday in France, Attending His First Sporting Event Abroad
Father and son took in Wales’ matchup against Argentina in the Rugby World Cup.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Princess Kate Has the Most Adorable Response to a Little Girl Who Is Disappointed in Her Outfit Choice
As ever, Kate handled this royal engagement with grace and class.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Prince William and Kate Middleton Broke Up Because of a Row That Made Them “Reevaluate Their Relationship”—and Now We Know What It Was About
William reportedly dumped Kate on the phone while she was at work back in 2007.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Prince George Marks a Milestone with Dad Prince William Yesterday in France, Attending His First Sporting Event Abroad
Father and son took in Wales’ matchup against Argentina in the Rugby World Cup.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Thanks to a Goof on the Royal Family’s Website, We Learned That Princess Kate Will Host Her Christmas Carol Concert for the Third Year in a Row
It’s officially a Christmas tradition now!
By Rachel Burchfield
-
“There’s a Lot of Tension” Between Prince William and Princess Kate Over Whether to Send Prince George to Eton
The couple has reportedly argued about the decision for years—and one parent seems to have finally won out.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Prince William's Favorite Emoji Is Totally NSFW
Oh my goodness.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William and Princess Kate Debate Publicly About What They’re Having for Dinner—and Who’s in Charge of Cooking It
The couple and their three kids are shockingly normal when at home at Adelaide Cottage.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Princess Kate is So Good at Her Job and So Famous That She “Feels Probably Quite Lonely,” Royal Expert Says
“Kate is now in uncharted waters in modern history, and I think that’s worth bearing in mind.”
By Rachel Burchfield