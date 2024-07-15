Prince William Shares Heartfelt Message for Defeated England Team After Attending the Euros Final With Prince George

The princes traveled to Berlin for it.

Prince William, Prince of Wales and his son Prince George (L) prior to the UEFA EURO 2024 final match between Spain and England at Olympiastadion on July 14, 2024 in Berlin, Germany.
Prince William and Prince George's hearts broke for their nation on Sunday night, when Spain defeated England 2-1 in the Euros soccer final.

The two princes traveled to Berlin, Germany, over the weekend to take in the crucial sporting event—just as Princess Kate made her wonderful return to Wimbledon alongside daughter Princess Charlotte.

The soccer (football, to the English) match was a real nail-biter, with Spain scoring one goal within minutes of the second half starting, England subsequently equalizing, and their rivals eventually scoring their winning goal at minute 86.

Taking to Instagram Stories to share his thoughts on the defeat, the Prince of Wales wrote, "This time it just wasn't meant to be. We're all still so proud of you. Onwards @england."

William was in Berlin in his official capacity as president of the Football Association—and of course as a lifelong soccer fan.

Prince William shares a heartfelt message to the England soccer team after they were defeated in the Euros final.

Earlier in the tournament, at the quarter-finals in Düsseldorf, William congratulated England players Bukayo Saka, John Stones, and Trent Alexander-Arnold on their win against Switzerland on penalties.

Also in attendance at the final were Harry Styles and James Corden, who were sitting close to each other.

As seen in photos published by the Daily Mail, Ed Sheeran was also in the stands with his wife Cherry Seaborn. The two of them were spotted sharing a sweet kiss after the sole England goal of the game, which came courtesy of Cole Palmer.

Prince George, who turns 11 on July 22, had previously attended the Euros final with his parents in 2021, when England also left defeated, that time by Italy.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and President of the Football Association applaud during the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Final between Italy and England at Wembley Stadium on July 11, 2021 in London, England

Princess Kate, Prince George and Prince William take in the Euros final in 2021.

