Prince William Shares Heartfelt Message for Defeated England Team After Attending the Euros Final With Prince George
The princes traveled to Berlin for it.
Prince William and Prince George's hearts broke for their nation on Sunday night, when Spain defeated England 2-1 in the Euros soccer final.
The two princes traveled to Berlin, Germany, over the weekend to take in the crucial sporting event—just as Princess Kate made her wonderful return to Wimbledon alongside daughter Princess Charlotte.
The soccer (football, to the English) match was a real nail-biter, with Spain scoring one goal within minutes of the second half starting, England subsequently equalizing, and their rivals eventually scoring their winning goal at minute 86.
Taking to Instagram Stories to share his thoughts on the defeat, the Prince of Wales wrote, "This time it just wasn't meant to be. We're all still so proud of you. Onwards @england."
William was in Berlin in his official capacity as president of the Football Association—and of course as a lifelong soccer fan.
Earlier in the tournament, at the quarter-finals in Düsseldorf, William congratulated England players Bukayo Saka, John Stones, and Trent Alexander-Arnold on their win against Switzerland on penalties.
A post shared by England football team (@england)
A photo posted by on
Also in attendance at the final were Harry Styles and James Corden, who were sitting close to each other.
As seen in photos published by the Daily Mail, Ed Sheeran was also in the stands with his wife Cherry Seaborn. The two of them were spotted sharing a sweet kiss after the sole England goal of the game, which came courtesy of Cole Palmer.
Prince George, who turns 11 on July 22, had previously attended the Euros final with his parents in 2021, when England also left defeated, that time by Italy.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
