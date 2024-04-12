Prince William and Prince George Enjoy Boys' Night Out at Soccer Game

Prince William and Prince George had an adorable dad-and-son night out at the soccer (I mean, football) on Thursday.
The two royals were spotted in the stands watching an important game between their team, Aston Villa, and Lille OSC, in Birmingham. The match was the UEFA Europa Conference League quarter-final first leg (meaning the English team will travel to Lille for a second leg in the coming weeks), and happily for the famous pair, Villa won 2-1 on this occasion.
At one point, William and George enjoyed the game alongside the team's Tyrone Mings. The 10-year-old also appeared to have brought a friend.
The boys' night out was clearly a special treat for George, who is currently on Easter break from his and his siblings' school, Lambrook, until April 17. It comes amid his mother Princess Kate's cancer diagnosis, which she revealed last month.
It's likely that William and George traveled to Birmingham from their country home at Anmer Hall in Norfolk, where they were spotted vacationing recently. Last weekend, William was seen enjoying a cold one at a local pub with mother-in-law Carole Middleton, who is staying with them ostensibly to help out the family of five.
Soccer is a great love for the English people generally, but the Waleses are especially known for being huge sports fans, so the outing isn't exactly surprising.
All five of them are often spotted both watching and playing various sports. For example, George accompanied his parents to watch England play in the Euros back in 2021, and he and younger sister Princess Charlotte were previously seen cheering on Aston Villa back in 2019.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
