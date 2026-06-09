Princess Diana tried to give Prince William a normal childhood experience, but apparently there are some things that just couldn’t be taught within the palace walls in the 1980s. He may be remarkably down-to-earth now, but there was once a time that a grocery store run was an overwhelming experience. Unsurprisingly, the key figures that brought the Prince of Wales into the normal 21st century were his very normal parents-in-law during the early days of his relationship with Princess Kate.

Carole and Michael Middleton shortly after their daughter's engagement to Prince William was announced. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Middletons have been key figures in Prince William's life. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A royal source revealed to the Daily Mail that Prince William found life "eye opening" and "mind boggling" when he was welcomed into Carole and Michael Middleton’s family. It is well-known that their normal family life and lack of airs or graces for Prince William was a comfort for the prince. The middle class family experience was a welcome respite from the media frenzy of royal life. Still, it was a shock to the system that “the Middletons had to nip to the shop for food, ensure there was enough bread in the house, empty their own bins and put out the recycling on the right day.”

While these menial tasks came as a surprise to Prince William, he found these chores “refreshing.” The royal source shared that "William found the informality eye-opening." While he grew up in palaces with a formal staff, these normal young adult experiences helped shape him. The relaxed visits in Bucklebury with the Middleton family, combined with his life with housemates back at St. Andrews, helped shape the future king.

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Carole Middleton is a very active granny. (Image credit: The Prince and Princess of Wales/Instagram)

Carole and Michael have become regular fixtures in the royal world. (Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby / Indigo / Getty)

Carole Middleton has become very close to Prince William. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Laying a tablecloth was a struggle and placing the cutlery was embarrassing,” the royal source revealed. “He tried to claim it was because he’s left-handed," but the lack of experience was clear to see. When Carole Middleton sent her son-in-law to the grocery store, he was sent with clear instructions. "His first experience of a big shop following Carole’s detailed lists was apparently mind-boggling," the source said.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis couldn’t be living a more different experience. Prince William and Princess Kate are committed to giving them as normal a childhood as possible, with minimal live-in staff and regular chores. Katie Nicholl, royal author and journalist, told The Mirror that the three Wales children "are far more ordinary than many might imagine—the kids even have to do chores in return for their pocket money.” Nicholl shared that Prince William and Princess Kate are doing everything they can to provide a normal foundation for the children, before the stresses of royal life kick in. “It's about them wanting to have a normal, happy, ordinary family home," she said.