Prince George Is "A Serious Chap" But "The Most Normal" Future Monarch Britain Has "Ever Had," Per Palace Source
The Prince and Princess of Wales are raising the 12-year-old in a different way than any other King or Queen in history.
Prince George might only be 12, but one day, he'll follow in his father's and grandfather's footsteps to become King. The preteen is on the verge of a major change as he starts his last year at Lambrook School on Sept. 3 and prepares to move with his family to a new home, Forest Lodge, before the end of 2025. It's still unclear whether George will head to Eton College like Prince William and Prince Harry, Marlborough College like Princess Kate or another school entirely. But one thing the tween has on his side is the benefit of a very "normal" childhood unlike any monarch that's come before him, including his dad.
The Prince and Princess of Wales have been careful to keep their children largely out of the public eye, bringing them to select annual events like Trooping the Colour, Princess Kate's annual Christmas concert and the Wimbledon championships. Photos of the kids are typically only released on their birthdays—and often snapped by mom Kate herself—and as a result, Prince George has enjoyed a much different upbringing than his father, grandfather, or great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth.
In a new interview with People, a palace source said that George "is the most normal 12-year-old future monarch we have ever had," adding, "And that is a very good thing."
Taking part in school sports and enjoying time outside with his family in Windsor and at their Norfolk house, Anmer Hall, George is much like any other 12-year-old boy, minus his royal title. His life is more similar to his mother's childhood in Berkshire than Prince William's more public upbringing at Kensington Palace, and royal biographer Robert Lacey said this is no accident.
"Kate’s family has set the pace, and William has been very happy to take the lead from them," Lacey told People. "Many decisions they’ve made echo Middleton decisions."
In keeping with Prince George's more normal upbringing, a palace source said that he might not receive the Prince of Wales title if he's a teenager when Prince William takes the throne. "They would want him to focus on having freedom before giving him any royal titles," the insider said.
As for George's personality, the same source noted that while the prince has fun like your average tween, he "comes across as a serious chap," adding, "To have the world’s eyes on you, especially when you’re so young, is demanding."
