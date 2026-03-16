Carole Middleton's "Almost Unheard-Of" Discretion Has Turned Her From a Royal "Guest" to "Family," Says Biographer
“She does something that very few people manage,” says royal author Robert Jobson.
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When Carole Middleton made an appearance at the 2026 Cheltenham Festival, she didn’t just exchange pleasantries with the Royal Family and move on to her own friends. Instead, Princess Kate’s mother walked into the racecourse with Zara and Mike Tindall, going on to watch the races from the royal box next to Queen Camilla and Princess Anne. Carole even hugged the no-nonsense Princess Royal as they cheered on the horses, and one royal biographer says that the Middletons have become a trusted part of the Royal Family.
Royal author and journalist Robert Jobson recently told Hello! that Carole’s discreet nature has helped earn the admiration of the royals. “The Middletons aren’t guests any more,” he shared. “They stopped being guests a long time ago. They’re family.”
He continues that the “shift” took time, but “it happened because of who Carole is and how she has conducted herself throughout every single one of those years.”Article continues below
Whether it’s chatting with Princess Anne at Cheltenham or enjoying Royal Ascot with The King and Queen, Carole has seamlessly become part of the wider Royal Family.
“Trust is the thing with Carole,” Jobson noted. “She has been inside this world since William and Catherine first got together, and nothing has ever come out: not a conversation, not a confidence, not a whisper.”
Touching on the recent scandals surrounding Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the royal biographer added that Carole’s discretion and “almost unheard-of” loyalty is a welcome change.
“When an institution is taking that kind of damage, what matters is having people close to the family who are solid and keep their counsel; who don’t brief, don’t gossip and don't disappear when things get hard,” Jobson shared. “Carole is that person.”
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The Middletons have the "unique" position of being non-aristocratic Brits who just happen to be the parents of the future Queen. Carole and her husband, Michael, are active and involved grandparents to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, and even made a cameo in their daughter's official cancer recovery video.
“She does something that very few people manage,” the author continued of Carole. "She connects the institution to real family life, and that’s a unique role.”
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.