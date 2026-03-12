Carole Middleton's "Chummy" Outing With the Royal Family Included a Cuddle With Princess Anne

Princess Kate hasn’t attended the Cheltenham Festival since 2013, when she was pregnant with Prince George, but Carole Middleton was happy to step in for her daughter as the royals attended the horse racing event on Wednesday, March 11. Queen Camilla, Princess Anne and Zara and Mike Tindall gathered at the Cheltenham Racecourse for the country-chic event, and Carole seamlessly fit in with the Royal Family, even wrapping her arms around hug-averse Princess Anne.

Bundled up in a gray coat and the same blue Hicks & Brown fedora owned by the Princess of Wales, Middleton casually toted a black ostrich skin Hermès Birkin bag as she hobnobbed with the royals. In a series of photos from the event, Carole embraces Princess Anne as they watch the races from the royal box—and unlike the time she swerved a hug at a rugby match last month, the Princess Royal was all smiles.

Middleton also shared some laughs with Anne’s daughter, Zara, and son-in-law, Mike Tindall, as they entered the racecourse for the day.

Carole Middleton shares a sweet moment with Princess Anne as they watch the races. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Carole Middleton and Zara Tindall attend day two of the Cheltenham Festival. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Carole shares some laughs with Mike and Zara Tindall. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fans couldn’t get enough of Carole’s interactions with the royals, like one who posted on X , “So fun! I think that’s the most chummy I’ve ever seen anyone with Princess Anne! Trust a warm Middleton to bring some joy.”

“Camilla's really into the race. Love how these three are so friendly and happy,” another X user posted, while a third added, “Its rare to see someone touching Anne and her not cringing.”

Carole and her husband, Michael Middleton, have proven to be a strong support for Kate and William over the years, and Prince William is said to have insisted that his in-laws be included on the guest list for The King's coronation in 2023. From quiet weekends with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to royal events like Princess Kate's annual Together at Christmas concert, it's clear that Carole fits right into both sides of her daughter's life.