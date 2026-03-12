Carole Middleton's "Chummy" Outing With the Royal Family Included a Cuddle With Princess Anne
Princess Kate's mother showed her close relationship with the royals during a day at the Cheltenham Festival.
Princess Kate hasn’t attended the Cheltenham Festival since 2013, when she was pregnant with Prince George, but Carole Middleton was happy to step in for her daughter as the royals attended the horse racing event on Wednesday, March 11. Queen Camilla, Princess Anne and Zara and Mike Tindall gathered at the Cheltenham Racecourse for the country-chic event, and Carole seamlessly fit in with the Royal Family, even wrapping her arms around hug-averse Princess Anne.
Bundled up in a gray coat and the same blue Hicks & Brown fedora owned by the Princess of Wales, Middleton casually toted a black ostrich skin Hermès Birkin bag as she hobnobbed with the royals. In a series of photos from the event, Carole embraces Princess Anne as they watch the races from the royal box—and unlike the time she swerved a hug at a rugby match last month, the Princess Royal was all smiles.
Middleton also shared some laughs with Anne’s daughter, Zara, and son-in-law, Mike Tindall, as they entered the racecourse for the day.Article continues below
Fans couldn’t get enough of Carole’s interactions with the royals, like one who posted on X, “So fun! I think that’s the most chummy I’ve ever seen anyone with Princess Anne! Trust a warm Middleton to bring some joy.”
“Camilla's really into the race. Love how these three are so friendly and happy,” another X user posted, while a third added, “Its rare to see someone touching Anne and her not cringing.”
Carole and her husband, Michael Middleton, have proven to be a strong support for Kate and William over the years, and Prince William is said to have insisted that his in-laws be included on the guest list for The King's coronation in 2023. From quiet weekends with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to royal events like Princess Kate's annual Together at Christmas concert, it's clear that Carole fits right into both sides of her daughter's life.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.