Prince William Steps Out at a Pub in Norfolk with Someone We, Quite Frankly, Weren’t Expecting

The Prince and Princess of Wales and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, remain at their country home, Anmer Hall, on the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk. The family of five has been at Anmer Hall—one of their favorite retreats—since right about March 22, the day Kate announced her cancer diagnosis in a video message; they’ll likely remain there until close to April 17, when the three kids return to school at Lambrook after a lengthy Easter break.
Over the weekend, William “was seen popping into a pub in Norfolk” with his mother-in-law Carole Middleton, “who is said to be staying with the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children for the Easter holidays,” The Mirror reports.
“It was all very low-key, with no great fanfare,” wrote Richard Eden in his column for The Daily Mail. “He just walked in and through the pub. He appeared to be with Carole Middleton.” Kate, however, didn’t join in the excursion, Eden wrote. (She is currently undergoing treatment for an undisclosed type and stage of cancer.) Eden also wrote of how subtly William is able to visit a pub and do “normal” everyday activities. “Prince William seems able to enjoy a pretty normal life,” Eden wrote.
Carole is known to be very close with her eldest daughter and has been branded a “Mary Poppins-like figure” to her grandchildren. A source close to the family told The Independent that Carole has been helping take the Wales trio to school and giving “endless support” without any fuss.
“Catherine may be 42, but she is still Carole’s little girl,” former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond said. “To watch her go through this and withstand the bullying pressure to explain must have been desperately upsetting.”
The Wales family is at Norfolk right now, but when home at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor, Kate’s parents Michael and Carole and both of her siblings, Pippa and James, all live nearby and are a source of help and support. “The Middletons are a really close family, and Carole is a very hands-on grandmother,” Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine, told Hello. “I’m sure she will be at the helm.”
News of the surprise pub trip comes the day after William interrupted his Easter break to hop on social media yesterday, “marking his first public words since Kate revealed her cancer diagnosis,” The Mirror reports. A longtime supporter of the Lionesses—England’s national women’s soccer team—William reacted to the news that Lioness Rachel Daly has decided to retire from international football. William, the president of the Football Association and a massive fan of the sport, wrote on social media “Thank you for so many unforgettable performances with @Lionesses, @RachelDaly3,” signing off with the letter W, indicating it was personally from William himself.
Thank you for so many unforgettable performances with @Lionesses, @RachelDaly3. Plenty more goals for Villa now! W https://t.co/JXmadhxW7LApril 10, 2024
William is expected to return to public duties after his children return to school next week; Kate’s return date is a bit more murky as she focuses on her treatment. Kensington Palace spoke out about the huge amount of support the couple has received following Kate’s announcement, saying in a statement “The prince and princess are both enormously touched by the kind messages from people here in the U.K., across the Commonwealth, and around the world in response to Her Royal Highness’ message. They are extremely moved by the public’s warmth and support and are grateful for the understanding of their request for privacy at this time.”
