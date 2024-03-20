Why Doesn’t Prince William Wear a Wedding Ring, But Prince Harry Does?

Seemingly everybody noticed when the Princess of Wales didn’t wear her sapphire and diamond engagement ring or her wedding band in the photo seen ‘round the world, but maybe only longtime royal followers know that the Prince of Wales has actually never worn a wedding band since marrying Kate on April 29, 2011.
Those new to the royal party may look at William’s left hand as he steps out on royal engagements and add fuel to their fire about the state of the couple’s marriage. William’s decision to not wear a wedding band was actually made before William and Kate exchanged vows at Westminster Abbey. At the time, back in 2011, a royal spokesperson told Us Weekly “There will only be one ring, which is in accordance with the wishes of Prince William and Catherine. It’s quite common for there to just be the one ring in society or royal weddings. It’s been the same in other royal weddings, so it’s not a rare occurrence.”
William’s choice simply came down to personal preference, The Mirror reports. “He’s not one for jewelry,” a source told the outlet. “He’s never worn any. He decided he didn’t want to wear one now.”
William’s late grandfather Prince Philip—who was married to Queen Elizabeth for 73 years before his passing in April 2021—also chose to not wear a wedding ring. Royal expert Eloise Parker explained to Marie Claire in 2018 that it’s “never been traditional for royal men to wear one,” adding, “I think when you have a wedding watched by millions, everyone knows you’re married.” Fair point.
Kate, meanwhile, wears Princess Diana’s former engagement ring, a way to honor her after she died in a Parisian car accident in 1997. Meghan Markle’s engagement ring also honors Diana, as her ring features two stones from Diana’s jewelry collection. Harry, ever keen to break royal tradition, does wear a wedding ring, and further diverts from royal tradition by opting against the classic Welsh gold typically worn by the royal family in favor of a platinum design.
“While his choice left some surprised, for royals deciding on rings today, it is much more about personal preference than tradition,” The Mirror writes. “According to reports, Harry was after a more modern and sleek design for the special piece of jewelry.”
Like Kate and Meghan, King Charles’ wedding band is made from the classic royal Welsh gold. However, Charles “was clearly keen to put his own spin on things, unconventionally donning his band on his pinkie finger, beside his beloved signet ring,” The Mirror reports.
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
