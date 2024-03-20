Why Doesn’t Prince William Wear a Wedding Ring, But Prince Harry Does?

As the world hunts for clues that the Prince and Princess of Wales’ marriage is in trouble, fixation has turned to William’s bare left hand—but there’s a reason.

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Rachel Burchfield
By Rachel Burchfield
published

Seemingly everybody noticed when the Princess of Wales didn’t wear her sapphire and diamond engagement ring or her wedding band in the photo seen ‘round the world, but maybe only longtime royal followers know that the Prince of Wales has actually never worn a wedding band since marrying Kate on April 29, 2011.

Prince William and Kate Middleton on their 2011 wedding day

Prince William has never worn a wedding ring, and the announcement that he wouldn't was made even before their April 29, 2011 wedding day

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Those new to the royal party may look at William’s left hand as he steps out on royal engagements and add fuel to their fire about the state of the couple’s marriage. William’s decision to not wear a wedding band was actually made before William and Kate exchanged vows at Westminster Abbey. At the time, back in 2011, a royal spokesperson told Us Weekly “There will only be one ring, which is in accordance with the wishes of Prince William and Catherine. It’s quite common for there to just be the one ring in society or royal weddings. It’s been the same in other royal weddings, so it’s not a rare occurrence.”

Prince William

Wedding ring? No. Green velvet jacket? Yes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

William’s choice simply came down to personal preference, The Mirror reports. “He’s not one for jewelry,” a source told the outlet. “He’s never worn any. He decided he didn’t want to wear one now.”

William’s late grandfather Prince Philip—who was married to Queen Elizabeth for 73 years before his passing in April 2021—also chose to not wear a wedding ring. Royal expert Eloise Parker explained to Marie Claire in 2018 that it’s “never been traditional for royal men to wear one,” adding, “I think when you have a wedding watched by millions, everyone knows you’re married.” Fair point. 

Prince Harry

Ever one to eschew royal tradition, Prince Harry does wear a wedding ring, unlike many royal men

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince Harry

He also opted for a platinum band, rather than the classic royal Welsh gold

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate, meanwhile, wears Princess Diana’s former engagement ring, a way to honor her after she died in a Parisian car accident in 1997. Meghan Markle’s engagement ring also honors Diana, as her ring features two stones from Diana’s jewelry collection. Harry, ever keen to break royal tradition, does wear a wedding ring, and further diverts from royal tradition by opting against the classic Welsh gold typically worn by the royal family in favor of a platinum design.

Kate Middleton's ring

The Princess of Wales' sapphire and diamond engagement ring was once also worn by another famous Princess of Wales, her late mother-in-law Princess Diana

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“While his choice left some surprised, for royals deciding on rings today, it is much more about personal preference than tradition,” The Mirror writes. “According to reports, Harry was after a more modern and sleek design for the special piece of jewelry.”

Like Kate and Meghan, King Charles’ wedding band is made from the classic royal Welsh gold. However, Charles “was clearly keen to put his own spin on things, unconventionally donning his band on his pinkie finger, beside his beloved signet ring,” The Mirror reports. 

