Prince William and Princess Catherine Apparently Took Private Parenting Classes Before the Birth of Prince George

Royal or not, becoming a new parent is a daunting task. (And, let’s be honest, even if you took a dozen classes on the subject pre-baby, you’d still not be ready for what’s coming.) To prepare for the arrival of their first, Prince George, back in the summer of 2013, The Daily Express reports that the Prince and Princess of Wales (then the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge) took private parenting lessons, attending a series of special lessons carried out by an expert at her home.

“The lessons were reportedly carried out by the late obstetric physiotherapist, Christine Hill, who died last year, in the conservatory at her West London home,” the outlet writes.

Catherine reportedly attended several of these special lessons, while William was present for one.

Hill once told The Telegraph, when speaking of Catherine, that “Kate is a delightful girl. What you see is what you get.” She also added that William and Catherine are “a very strong team.”

It’s unclear exactly what was taught at these classes, but one lesson might have been about the process known as “hypnobirthing,” which Catherine chose to do after her well-documented struggles with hyperemesis gravidarum (a form of morning sickness that forced her to announce her pregnancy with George earlier than she intended). Catherine, speaking on the “Happy Mum, Happy Baby” podcast, said that hypnobirthing might not be for everyone, but it worked for her: “It was through the hyperemesis that I really realized the power of the mind over the body,” she said. “I’m not going to say that William was standing there sort of chanting sweet nothings at me. He definitely wasn’t. I didn’t even ask him about it, but it was just something I wanted to do for myself.”

Hypnobirthing, by the way, seeks to reduce fear, pain, and anxiety during childbirth and involves learning calm breathing techniques, guided meditation, visualization, and positive affirmations. “It was hugely powerful,” Catherine said.