Prince William and Princess Kate Are Adamant About Providing a “Fun and Carefree” Summer for Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis
“It’s been one heck of a year for the royal family so far.”
As the Princess of Wales’ attendance at Wimbledon—a staple in her summer diary—remains up in the air, one summer plan that is firmly in place for Kate and her family? The desire for this season to be “fun and carefree,” especially for Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, Tatler reports.
While nothing is confirmed for Kate as the rollercoaster of 2024 rolls on, “the family are said to be looking forward to spending time together at Balmoral,” Tatler reports, which is, of course, the royal family’s traditional summer retreat, where they head off to en masse every August. Going to Balmoral—which is nestled in the Scottish Highlands—“will give them much-needed space and rest after a challenging first half of 2024,” Tatler writes. “The place is particularly significant for [Prince] William, who describes Scotland as the source of some of his happiest memories, but also his saddest.”
It was the site of many fond family memories, but also William’s deepest tragedy—he, along with brother Prince Harry, were at Balmoral on August 31, 1997, when they learned their beloved mother, Princess Diana, had been killed in a car accident in Paris. Speaking in 2022, William said “I was in Balmoral when I was told that my mother had died,” he said. “Still in shock, I found sanctuary in the service at Crathie Kirk that very morning. And in the dark days of grief that followed, I found comfort and solace in the Scottish outdoors. As a result, the connection I feel to Scotland will forever run deep.”
While the Wales family of five’s attendance hasn’t been confirmed, Tatler reports the family has the option to stay at Tam-Na-Ghar, a cottage on the Balmoral estate frequently visited by Queen Victoria and left to William by his great-grandmother the Queen Mother after her death in 2002. “George, Charlotte, and Louis already know how dear Scotland is to both of us, and they’re starting to build their own happy memories here, too,” William said.
Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond told The Mirror “It’s been one heck of a year for the royal family so far, and nothing would please the King more than to have his close family gathered together in the peace of Balmoral for a time to take stock together, mark the passing of an incredibly difficult few months, and look to the future,” she said. King Charles, of course, has also been diagnosed with cancer this year, as has Kate, and both are currently still receiving treatment.
Of Kate, Bond said that the royal family will “want to surround her with love, support, and renewed strength,” she said. “The princess will want to make the summer months as fun and carefree for the children as she possibly can after everything she’s been through.”
The King is said to enjoy reading to his grandchildren, playing cards, and enjoying picnics, “as well as riding and walking in Prince George’s Wood, the arboretum named after Charles’ eldest grandson,” Tatler writes. “After the turbulent few months they have endured, what more could the Wales family want?”
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Royal editor Emily Nash said that “Both William and Kate are very hands-on parents—they take the kids to school, attend sports matches and concerts, and try to be home for bedtime as much as they can,” she said. “While Kate [was] in hospital, William [was] at home keeping things as normal as possible.”
Though Kate herself said that she wasn’t out of the woods yet, a corner seems to have been firmly turned for the better, and, as opposed to the tense first half of 2024, hopefully this summer will be as fun and carefree as the Wales family hopes it will be. The Mirror reports that, if Balmoral isn’t in their plans, “an extended break at Anmer Hall in Norfolk seems likely,” the outlet writes of the family’s country home. “The residence, often described as their favorite, offers a private sanctuary where they can enjoy simple pleasures like garden games, local excursions, and beach outings to Holkham Beach.”
But Balmoral seems like a solid option in August, and, as Bond said, “The summer stay up there has always been a time primarily for family for a gathering in the peace of the Scottish countryside after the busyness and noise of their working lives in London and elsewhere,” she said, per OK. “It’s a ‘breathe, relax, and be still’ kind of place, and that’s what they all love about it.” (That sounds like exactly what the royal family needs right now.)
Bond continued “And this year, more than ever, they all need to gather themselves and regroup for what they all must hope will be better days to come,” she said.
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
Jonathan Owens Has Responded to Backlash He Received for Saying He's "The Catch" in Marriage to Simone Biles
He's supremely unbothered.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Scarlett Johansson Jokes About Prenup With Colin Jost Forcing Him to Cameo on Her Latest Movie
LOL.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Julia Fox Seemingly Comes Out as a Lesbian on TikTok
Fans are delighted for her.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Princess Kate Would “Dearly Love” to Present the Trophies at Wimbledon This Weekend—But There’s a Contingency Plan Taking Shape If She’s Unable to Make It
It will all depend on how Kate is feeling on Saturday and Sunday, but tournament officials are hopeful.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Could You Imagine Prince William and Prince Harry As Prince Arthur and Prince Albert? Had King Charles Had His Way, That’d Be the Reality
For better or worse, Princess Diana won out when it came to naming her sons.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Princess Charlotte “Is Really Taking Care of Her Mum” As Princess Kate Continues to Receive Treatment for Cancer
“Charlotte seems to be very full of admiration for her mother.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Prince William Is Reportedly Planning to Take Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis On a Poignant Visit Reminiscent of One Princess Diana Once Undertook With Him When He Was a Boy
Somewhere, Diana is smiling.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Prince George Has One More Year Until the Way He Travels Changes Dramatically
The heir to the throne turns 11 this month, but on his 12th birthday, royal protocol snaps firmly into place for the future king and his travel plans.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Prince William Has Been “A Constant Source of Strength” as Princess Kate Continues to Undergo Treatment for Cancer, While Kate “Gives Him the Security, Love, and Friendship He Needs”
“They are each other’s confidants, providing emotional support.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
If Princess Diana Were Alive, She’d Surely Have “Sorted” the Ongoing Feud Between Brothers Prince William and Prince Harry, Her Butler Says
“She wouldn’t stand for this nonsense.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
The Prince and Princess of Wales Have Emerged As the “Pillars on Which the Future of the Monarchy Rests,” Royal Biographer Says
“If either of them starts to wobble, the whole thing can come crashing down.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published