Prince William And Princess Kate Left Early From Royal Ascot—Here’s Why

Prince William and Princess Kate delighted guests at Royal Ascot Day 2 as they arrived in style in the Royal Carriage Procession. In a sunshine yellow dress and matching hat, Princess Kate looked joyful and radiant as she arrived at the racecourse for a day of mingling, dining, and horse racing.

Prince William and Princess Kate arrived in the Royal Procession. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Kate wore a sunny yellow dress from Roksanda Illincic. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince William has been a regular fixture at Royal Ascot for many, many years, but Princess Kate attends the annual five-day racing event sporadically. While other key members of the Royal Family might attend two, three, or even five days, Princess Kate usually attends one day and sometimes skips it entirely. This might be due to her reported allergy to horses, or simply because she doesn’t enjoy the event, but it also falls smack in the middle of end-of-year celebrations, performances, sports matches, and school events that Princess Kate might find more important these days.

After arriving at Royal Ascot in the Royal Carriage Procession around 2:10 p.m., Prince William and Princess Kate were seen driving out of the race course through the Royal Enclosure at exactly 5:30 p.m. The races continued on, with the last race taking place at 6:20 p.m. and other members of the Royal Family leaving shortly afterwards, but Prince William and Princess Kate made a notable early exit.

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Prince William and Princess Kate regularly attend the annual races. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince William and Princess Kate attend Royal Ascot. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Some speculated that Prince William was eager to get back to watch the England versus Croatia soccer match, but that started several hours later. Princess Kate and Prince William have made it clear in the past that their highest priority is their family life, and considering the 10-minute drive back to Forest Lodge, they were likely returning home for a normal family dinner.

The Lambrook School day—where Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis currently attend school—ends around 5:20 p.m. Considering when Prince William and Princess Kate left Royal Ascot, and when the school day ends, the family was likely hoping to arrive home at the same time for a relaxed evening around the dinner table. Perhaps some pizza, or cheesy pasta?

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