Prince William And Princess Kate Left Early From Royal Ascot—Here’s Why
They didn't stay to watch the last two races.
Prince William and Princess Kate delighted guests at Royal Ascot Day 2 as they arrived in style in the Royal Carriage Procession. In a sunshine yellow dress and matching hat, Princess Kate looked joyful and radiant as she arrived at the racecourse for a day of mingling, dining, and horse racing.
Prince William has been a regular fixture at Royal Ascot for many, many years, but Princess Kate attends the annual five-day racing event sporadically. While other key members of the Royal Family might attend two, three, or even five days, Princess Kate usually attends one day and sometimes skips it entirely. This might be due to her reported allergy to horses, or simply because she doesn’t enjoy the event, but it also falls smack in the middle of end-of-year celebrations, performances, sports matches, and school events that Princess Kate might find more important these days.
After arriving at Royal Ascot in the Royal Carriage Procession around 2:10 p.m., Prince William and Princess Kate were seen driving out of the race course through the Royal Enclosure at exactly 5:30 p.m. The races continued on, with the last race taking place at 6:20 p.m. and other members of the Royal Family leaving shortly afterwards, but Prince William and Princess Kate made a notable early exit.
Some speculated that Prince William was eager to get back to watch the England versus Croatia soccer match, but that started several hours later. Princess Kate and Prince William have made it clear in the past that their highest priority is their family life, and considering the 10-minute drive back to Forest Lodge, they were likely returning home for a normal family dinner.
The Lambrook School day—where Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis currently attend school—ends around 5:20 p.m. Considering when Prince William and Princess Kate left Royal Ascot, and when the school day ends, the family was likely hoping to arrive home at the same time for a relaxed evening around the dinner table. Perhaps some pizza, or cheesy pasta?
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Christine Ross is a freelancer writer, royal expert, broadcaster and podcaster. She's worked with news outlets including the BBC, Glamour, Talk TV, ET, PBS, CNN and 20/20 to cover the foremost royal events of the last decade, from Prince George’s birth to the coronation of King Charles III.
She previously served as co-host of Royally Us, a weekly royal podcast by Us Weekly. As a freelance writer and royal commentator she provides expert commentary, historical context and fashion analysis about royal families worldwide, with an emphasis on the British Royal Family.