Prince William And Princess Kate Left Early From Royal Ascot—Here’s Why

They didn't stay to watch the last two races.

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Prince William Princess Kate Royal Ascot
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince William and Princess Kate delighted guests at Royal Ascot Day 2 as they arrived in style in the Royal Carriage Procession. In a sunshine yellow dress and matching hat, Princess Kate looked joyful and radiant as she arrived at the racecourse for a day of mingling, dining, and horse racing.

ASCOT, ENGLAND - JUNE 17: Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales seen during the Royal Parade on the second day of Royal Ascot 2026 at Ascot Racecourse on June 17, 2026 in Ascot, England. (Photo by Sam Mellish/Getty Images)

Prince William and Princess Kate arrived in the Royal Procession.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

ASCOT, ENGLAND - JUNE 17: Catherine, Princess of Wales attends day two of Royal Ascot 2026 at Ascot Racecourse on June 17, 2026 in Ascot, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Princess Kate wore a sunny yellow dress from Roksanda Illincic.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince William has been a regular fixture at Royal Ascot for many, many years, but Princess Kate attends the annual five-day racing event sporadically. While other key members of the Royal Family might attend two, three, or even five days, Princess Kate usually attends one day and sometimes skips it entirely. This might be due to her reported allergy to horses, or simply because she doesn’t enjoy the event, but it also falls smack in the middle of end-of-year celebrations, performances, sports matches, and school events that Princess Kate might find more important these days.

After arriving at Royal Ascot in the Royal Carriage Procession around 2:10 p.m., Prince William and Princess Kate were seen driving out of the race course through the Royal Enclosure at exactly 5:30 p.m. The races continued on, with the last race taking place at 6:20 p.m. and other members of the Royal Family leaving shortly afterwards, but Prince William and Princess Kate made a notable early exit.

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Britain&#039;s Prince William, Prince of Wales, Ascot Trustee Henry Morley and Britain&#039;s Catherine, Princess of Wales return to the Royal Box after the Prince Of Wales&#039;s Stakes horse race trophy presentation on the second day of the Royal Ascot horse racing meeting in Ascot, west of London, on June 17, 2026. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP)

Prince William and Princess Kate regularly attend the annual races.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

ASCOT, ENGLAND - JUNE 17: Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales laugh as they attend day two of Royal Ascot 2026 at Ascot Racecourse on June 17, 2026 in Ascot, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Prince William and Princess Kate attend Royal Ascot.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Some speculated that Prince William was eager to get back to watch the England versus Croatia soccer match, but that started several hours later. Princess Kate and Prince William have made it clear in the past that their highest priority is their family life, and considering the 10-minute drive back to Forest Lodge, they were likely returning home for a normal family dinner.

The Lambrook School day—where Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis currently attend school—ends around 5:20 p.m. Considering when Prince William and Princess Kate left Royal Ascot, and when the school day ends, the family was likely hoping to arrive home at the same time for a relaxed evening around the dinner table. Perhaps some pizza, or cheesy pasta?

Christine Ross
Christine Ross
Writer

Christine Ross is a freelancer writer, royal expert, broadcaster and podcaster. She's worked with news outlets including the BBC, Glamour, Talk TV, ET, PBS, CNN and 20/20 to cover the foremost royal events of the last decade, from Prince George’s birth to the coronation of King Charles III.

She previously served as co-host of Royally Us, a weekly royal podcast by Us Weekly. As a freelance writer and royal commentator she provides expert commentary, historical context and fashion analysis about royal families worldwide, with an emphasis on the British Royal Family.