Soccer Mom Princess Kate Was "Totally Informal" as She Cheered for Prince Louis at His Game

Prince William and Princess Kate aim to give their kids as many normal childhood experiences as they can, and that includes taking part in team sports. Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis compete in activities like soccer and rugby, and according to the Oxford Mail, "regular mum" Princess Kate was on hand to cheer for 7-year-old Louis at a match on Sunday, February 1.

Prince Louis's soccer team played a friendly game in the village of Wargrave, located near Oxfordshire, and according to the media outlet, the Princess of Wales showed up in a "long, dark green coat," wearing her hair in a ponytail.

One parent told the media outlet that "this woman was coming towards me and it was Princess Kate and I said hello. All the parents ran out to say hello. She was very nice and friendly." The father added, "If the parents had flags, they'd be waving them."

Princess Kate is pictured playing soccer with children in 2019. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince Louis sat next to mom Kate during the 2025 Together at Christmas concert. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The soccer dad added, "She got out of the car, there was no massive presence. She had makeup on but she was totally informal. Most people did not know she was there."

The man's wife told the Oxford Mail that all of the players were "pleasantly surprised and pleased" that the Princess of Wales attended their game.

"She was a regular mum watching her son play football and she was nicely turned out," the woman said, adding that it was "nice to see that she still does things like that."

The Prince and Princess of Wales have previously talked about making the rounds for their kids' activities. In 2025, the couple told players at the Six Nations Rugby match that George and Louis were especially busy with rugby.

"Louis is 6 and he's just started touch rugby, and George is 11 and he plays a bit more. They do really enjoy it," Princess Kate said, while Prince William added, "At weekends, we go from one competition to the next."