Princess Kate's "Fun, Messy" Fall Treat for Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis

The Princess of Wales shared a glimpse into home life with Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, and the tasty treats they whip up in their family kitchen. While visiting Long Meadow Cider in County Armagh, Northern Ireland, Kate revealed that they made their own freshly-pressed apple juice.

While helping with the apple harvest, the Prince and Princess of Wales were shown the farm’s apple pressing machine. Princess Kate revealed, "We tried this at home with a hand press. It was quite good fun with the children.” Speaking to the farm team, she shared, “It was very messy.’

Prince William and Princess Kate sample apple cider at Long Meadow Cider in County Armagh, Northern Ireland. (Image credit: Getty Images)

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen Princess Kate make special treats with her children. Whether it's cupcakes for veterans on Remembrance Sunday or to celebrate a Jubilee, the Princess of Wales loves spending time in the kitchen. “I really enjoy [cooking at home],” Kate shared during BBC’s A Berry Royal Christmas special. While chatting with Mary Berry on the 2019 Christmas special, the Princess shared her hopes that her children could “be creative, for them to try to be as independent as possible” in the kitchen.

Princess Kate bakes cupcakes with her children to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee. (Image credit: Kensington Palace)

The Princess of Wales chats with Mary Berry about her favorite cooking recipes. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Along with sweet treats, the Wales family loves to whip up Italian cuisine. On a 2019 visit to a primary school, Kate shared her fondness for cooking with her children. Matthew Kleiner-Mann, who met with Catherine during the visit, recounted, “She was telling us how much her children love cooking and how they cook for her. They made cheesy pasta the other day."

"I really enjoy it,” Kate said about cooking with Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, during a 2019 engagement with Mary Berry. “Actually one of the last things we cooked, together, was your pizza dough. We made pizzas with your pizza dough recipe. They absolutely loved it."