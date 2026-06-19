Princess Kate Had the Funniest Response When She Was Heckled by a Young Fan and Called "Lovely" at Royal Ascot
"I can still see you!"
On June 17, Princess Kate delighted royal fans when she attended Day 2 of Royal Ascot wearing a striking canary yellow dress and matching hat. The Princess of Wales joined husband Prince William at the regal event, and she apparently caught the attention of a number of royal fans who were also in attendance.
In an adorable video shared on X, Princess Kate was filmed sitting next to Prince William in their carriage at Royal Ascot. The Princess of Wales's reaction is caught on camera as a young royal fan shouts out, "Princess Kate," trying to get the royal's attention.
In response, Princess Kate turns around to look at the young fan in question and sweetly waves at them. "Hi, I can still see you!" she says while smiling—a completely gracious and adorable response from the royal.
In another video clip of Princess Kate at Royal Ascot, another fan seizes the opportunity to compliment the royal in her canary yellow Roksanda dress. The account @kingsguardtours shared the footage on Instagram, in which one fan can be heard telling Princess Kate that she looks "lovely."
The Princess of Wales engages the royal fan in conversation, and responds by saying, "Thank you! I'm hoping the sun stays out."
Onlookers were particularly excited to see Princess Kate's vibrant outfit, which was actually a clever royal rewear. The Princess of Wales has worn her Roksanda dress on a number of occasions—and it felt like the ideal choice for her appearance at Royal Ascot 2026.
Princess Kate accessorized her dress with a Jane Taylor London hat in the same shade of yellow. She also carried her Anya Hindmarch Maud Pearl-Embellished Satin Clutch Bag in Ivory and donned her beloved Gianvito Rossi "Gianvito" 105mm Bisque Suede Pumps.
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Unsurprisingly, royal fans were rightfully excited to witness Princess Kate's return to Royal Ascot in 2026.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.