Princess Kate Had the Funniest Response When She Was Heckled by a Young Fan and Called "Lovely" at Royal Ascot

On June 17, Princess Kate delighted royal fans when she attended Day 2 of Royal Ascot wearing a striking canary yellow dress and matching hat. The Princess of Wales joined husband Prince William at the regal event, and she apparently caught the attention of a number of royal fans who were also in attendance.

In an adorable video shared on X, Princess Kate was filmed sitting next to Prince William in their carriage at Royal Ascot. The Princess of Wales's reaction is caught on camera as a young royal fan shouts out, "Princess Kate," trying to get the royal's attention.

In response, Princess Kate turns around to look at the young fan in question and sweetly waves at them. "Hi, I can still see you!" she says while smiling—a completely gracious and adorable response from the royal.

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Princess Kate gave a gracious and adorable response when heckled by a royal fan. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In another video clip of Princess Kate at Royal Ascot, another fan seizes the opportunity to compliment the royal in her canary yellow Roksanda dress. The account @kingsguardtours shared the footage on Instagram, in which one fan can be heard telling Princess Kate that she looks "lovely."

The Princess of Wales engages the royal fan in conversation, and responds by saying, "Thank you! I'm hoping the sun stays out."

Onlookers were particularly excited to see Princess Kate's vibrant outfit, which was actually a clever royal rewear. The Princess of Wales has worn her Roksanda dress on a number of occasions—and it felt like the ideal choice for her appearance at Royal Ascot 2026.

One fan was heard telling Princess Kate that she looked "lovely." (Image credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Princess Kate accessorized her dress with a Jane Taylor London hat in the same shade of yellow. She also carried her Anya Hindmarch Maud Pearl-Embellished Satin Clutch Bag in Ivory and donned her beloved Gianvito Rossi "Gianvito" 105mm Bisque Suede Pumps.

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Unsurprisingly, royal fans were rightfully excited to witness Princess Kate's return to Royal Ascot in 2026.