Princess Kate Discusses Her New Puppy for the First Time While Meeting a Lookalike Dog in Wales

Princess Kate met a new furry friend while visiting Wales on Tuesday, February 3, getting some cuddle time in with a black cocker spaniel that looked extremely similar to her own two dogs. While the Prince and Princess of Wales never publicly revealed that they kept one of their dog Orla's puppies, two black cocker spaniels were spotted in a fan video of Prince William and his kids arriving at Kensington Palace last month. On Tuesday, Kate mentioned the mystery puppy for the first time in a clip shared by Hello! on Instagram.

In the Reel, Kate bends down to greet the pup at Welsh-owned Hiut Denim, exclaiming, "You are lovely! We have the same breed of dog." When asked, "How old are yours?" the Princess of Wales confirmed she had indeed kept one of Orla's puppies.

"So we've got a little puppy, he's only eight months, and Orla's five," Kate replied.

Princess Kate met a black cocker spaniel at Hiut Denim in Wales. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Hiut Denim dog kept Princess Kate company as she worked on a pair of jeans. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Princess of Wales didn't mention their new dog's name, but the Wales family didn't reveal Orla's moniker—which means "golden princess"—until 2022, despite welcoming her into their home in 2020. Orla was given to Prince William, Princess Kate and their kids by Kate's brother, James Middleton, who also bred their first dog, Lupo.

Orla gave birth to puppies last spring, with the adorable dogs featured in Prince William's June 2025 birthday photo.

Princess Kate's new cocker spaniel pal kept her company during her visit to Hiut Denim as she tried her hand at sewing and learned more about how the family-owned company produced jeans in their Cardigan, Wales facility.

Tuesday's visit was planned to highlight the heritage and craftsmanship of the British textile industry, an area of particular passion for the Princess of Wales. She wore a new orange coat crafted from 1960s Welsh wool for the occasion, pairing it with olive green Victoria Beckham trousers and a green cashmere turtleneck from British brand N. Peal.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors