Princess Kate Reveals How George, Charlotte, and Louis Are Handling New Puppy Otto, Who Has Already "Chewed Quite a Lot"

Princess Kate and Prince William are known to love dogs and they recently included their two pups—Orla and Otto—in a new family portrait. Now, the Princess of Wales has opened up about how her kids—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—have adjusted to caring for their newest pet.

While attending a royal garden party at Buckingham Palace on May 8, Princess Kate reportedly shared (via Hello! magazine), "[Otto] chewed quite a lot the other day." The Princess of Wales continued, "You have to keep them busy. The first thing we do in the morning is check, 'Has anyone taken Otto out?'"

On May 1, 2026, Princess Kate and Prince William celebrated Otto's first birthday and introduced the pup to royal fans in a social media post. "Welcome to the family, Otto!" the caption explained. "1 today."

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"Welcome to the family, Otto!" (Image credit: Instagram/@princeandprincessofwales)

In February, Princess Kate revealed that the family had decided to keep one of their older dog Orla's puppies. "You are lovely!" she told a cocker spaniel during a visit to Wales. "We have the same breed of dog." Confirming details about the Wales family's two dogs, Kate told royal fans, "So we've got a little puppy, he's only 8 months, and Orla's 5."

Orla and Otto appear in the latest Wales family portrait. (Image credit: Matt Porteous/Kensington Royal)

While attending the Buckingham Palace garden party on May 8, Princess Kate also revealed why her children—George, Louis, and Charlotte—"make so much noise" at home.

Per GB News , the Princess of Wales shared that George, Charlotte, and Louis are all permitted to watch soccer matches with their dad, Prince William. "They all make so much noise, even Louis," Princess Kate explained. "They wanted to go to the match but we let them stay up and watch it."

As for early mornings, it seems that George, Charlotte, and Louis all help out with their new puppy, Otto.