Paris Hilton Becoming a Brunette Was Nowhere Near My 2026 Bingo Card
I never thought I'd see the day.
If you ever needed a reminder that it's never too late to reinvent yourself, just look at Paris Hilton. For the last three-ish decades that she's been famous, her hair has always been the same stunning shade of platinum blonde, but to the surprise of practically everyone, that all changed this past weekend when she decided to try out life as a brunette.
On May 16, the 45-year-old reality star and Parivie founder walked the runway at the Gucci Cruise 2027 fashion show. The look she wore featured a high-neck, lemon yellow maxi dress with a gold belt design that she paired with green and red Gucci belt and black, knee-high boots. Most noticeably, her hair was different. Hilton strutted down the runway wearing long, bone-straight hair that was a deep brunette color in lieu of her typical blonde hair. She also wore a long side bang that was cut just past her eyebrows. There's a good chance that the new hair color was just a temporary switch she made specifically for the show, but permanent or not, I definitely never thought I'd see this day.
Blonde hair always seems to trend in the summertime, but honestly, there's never been a better time to flip that trend around and go darker. Experts have already predicted that deep hair colors like espresso, chocolate brown, and even jet black will be huge this year, and the stars are already proving them right. Back in February, Cara Delevingne debuted a brunette wolf cut after spending years as a blonde, and Gigi Hadid temporarily wore a matte black hydro bob just weeks before.
"Rich, glossy brunettes are in high demand right now, such as espresso, milk chocolate, and multi-tonal brunettes with subtle dimension," celebrity hairstylist Laurie Heaps previously told MC.
If you really are considering dyeing your hair a moody shade of black or brown for the summer, the good news is that these colors tend to not be as harsh on your hair as blonde and other shades that require bleaching. For tips on how to keep your color looking fresh, read ahead.
If you're just testing the waters with color, try a semi-permanent color-depositing mask. This one lasts up to ten washes.
Give your dark hair an extra shiny finish with a quick, in-shower gloss treatment.
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Danielle Jackson is the senior beauty writer at Marie Claire. She has nearly a decade of experience covering beauty, lifestyle, and entertainment and was previously the senior beauty editor at Women's Health, where she thoughtfully covered topics related to skincare, haircare, aesthetics, and wellness. Before that, she spent three years as an assistant beauty editor at PS, and in the years since, her work has appeared in titles like Vogue, InStyle, Glamour, and more. Danielle graduated from the University of Georgia with a BA in English, and has lived in Brooklyn for almost ten years. When she's not writing, you can find her reading romance novels and talking about sunscreen. You can find her on Instagram @danielleknecole.