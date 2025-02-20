Prince William's Life Is More "Relaxed" Than His Predecessors When It Comes to This Strict Royal Rule
Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams noted that "protocol rules have flexibility."
The Royal Family is famous for its love of rules and protocol, with guidelines on everything from who walks into a room first to the foods they can't eat. But one particular rule that seems to have softened over the years pertains to flying—and more specifically, Prince William traveling with his kids.
The Prince and Princess of Wales are vacationing in Mustique this week amid Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis’s half-term break—and according to the Mail on Sunday, the family traveled together in business class on a British Airways flight.
The decision sparked some questions about whether the couple had broken royal protocol with the move, but looking back at previous royal tours, William and Kate have always flown together with their children.
"There is indeed this royal protocol, but I think the idea the Prince of Wales and his children can't be on the same flight is stretching it,” royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told GB News. "It is true some attention would have to be made if there was considered any sort of risk.”
He continued that the "rule was followed probably more in the past than now." Queen Elizabeth, in particular, was "very worried" about William flying his family in helicopters, per the Sun.
"She knows William is a capable pilot but does not think it is worth the risk for all five of them to carry on flying together and can’t imagine what would happen," a source told the outlet at the time. If tragedy struck and both Prince William and his heir Prince George died, the Queen felt "it would spark a constitutional crisis."
Today, the Prince of Wales regularly flies with his kids, but Fitzwilliams added that it’s unlikely William and The King will be traveling together anytime soon.
"They probably wouldn't have King Charles and the Prince of Wales on the same flight, but the protocol rules have flexibility," he said.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
