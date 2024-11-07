Prince William Reveals One Thing He Shares With Brother Prince Harry While Visiting South Africa

Prince William has followed in his father's environmental footsteps over the years, especially with the creation of the Earthshot Prize. Another passion the Prince of Wales inherited thanks to King Charles is a love for Africa, after Charles brought both Prince William and Prince Harry to the continent as boys. During his trip to Cape Town, South Africa for the 2024 Earthshot Prize, the Prince of Wales spoke about his affection for Africa, a trait he shares with his younger brother.

While walking the green carpet at the fourth annual Earthshot Prize awards on Wednesday, Nov. 6, William told reporters (via People) he was "feeling good" and "really pleased" to be in Cape Town.

The Prince of Wales said he'd "been looking forward to an Africa Earthshot for a long time," adding, "I love the continent, and I'm so pleased we've managed to get here to Africa."

Prince William took a walk with Megan Taplin, Park Manager for Table Mountain National Park, during his visit to Cape Town's scenic Signal Hill. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince William joined models Winnie Harlow and Heidi Klum along with actress Nina Dobrev, rapper Tobe Nwigwe and retired rugby player Tendai Mtawarira at the Earthshot Prize ceremony on Nov. 6. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Like Prince Harry, who has often expressed how he feels at home in Africa, William spoke of his deep connection to the continent at the event.

"Africa's been a big part of my life since I've been a young boy, since I first came to Africa," he said. "I felt really connected to the place spiritually and kind of from an environmental and people point."

The Prince of Wales continued that he feels a "warm welcome" on his trips. "Every time I come here I can be myself and get away from all the stuff that happens in my normal life," William continued. "And so it's a really special place, a home from home for me."

Prince Harry recently visited Lesotho on behalf of his charity Sentebale. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince Harry came to South Africa with King Charles on a solo trip in the weeks following his mother, Princess Diana's, death, and like William, he fell in love with the continent. Like his brother, who proposed to Kate Middleton in Africa, he's shared his favorite place with his wife, Meghan Markle, even bringing her on their third date to Botswana.

Today, he continues that devotion to Africa and its people through his charity Sentebale, which he co-founded with Lesotho's Prince Seeiso. In October, the Duke of Sussex traveled to Lesotho and South Africa to highlight the work Sentebale does with young people.

In Lesotho, Harry receives the same "warm welcome" that Prince William spoke about in Cape Town. "It fills me, the team, and our wider community with joy to welcome Prince Harry or Mohale—as we affectionately refer to him by his Sesotho royal name—which means 'warrior,'" Prince Seeiso said in a statement ahead of the duke's visit.

As for Prince William, he wrapped up his visit to South Africa on Nov. 7 with a series of sustainability focused engagements, along with a seaside BBQ with supermodel friends (and Earthshot ambassadors) Heidi Klum and Winnie Harlow.