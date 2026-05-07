Locals Are "Proud as Punch" About Prince George's "Terribly Exciting" Visit to Boarding School—And It's Not Eton

Prince William and Princess Kate won’t be announcing Prince George’s secondary school choice just yet, but the end of his final year at Lambrook School is in close sight. George, who will turn 13 this summer, will wrap up his education at the Berkshire, England prep school on July 4. From there, it’s anyone’s guess where the future King will head in September, but according to a new report in the Sun, another contender could be in the mix.

It’s been widely assumed that George will follow in his father’s footsteps and attend Eton College, just a stone’s throw from Windsor Castle. But the family was spotted visiting Princess Kate’s alma mater, Marlborough College, and Wellington College has also been thrown out as a possibility for the prince.

Multiple royal commentators have also speculated whether Oundle School in Northamptonshire might be an option, and per the Sun, the Wales family have paid the boarding school a visit. “William and Kate’s visit was terribly exciting," a source told the outlet.

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Prince George and Prince Louis are pictured on Christmas Day 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince George stands with his parents on Easter Sunday. (Image credit: Getty Images)

“They are considering other schools but people in Oundle have their fingers crossed that George will be starting here in September,” the insider added. “The town would be proud as punch if he attends school here.”

It seems unlikely that George was making his first visit to Oundle in recent days, considering school decisions would have been made some time ago. Whether the family was there for a follow-up meeting or another reason remains unknown, but as

In 2024, the Telegraph spoke to an alumnus of the boarding school, who told the outlet that George would likely flourish in the unpretentious environment. The former student claimed that there aren't as many “elitist types” at Oundle as other famous boarding schools like Eton, with a number of students coming from more middle-class backgrounds.

Oundle School is pictured in 1930. (Image credit: Getty Images)

“When I compare us to other schools, you’re far less likely to find a braying Oundelian than elitist types at more traditional schools, where the striving for top exam results or high status can impinge on your character,” the alumnus added.

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Oundle is also co-ed, so George, Charlotte and Louis could all attend the same school. One downside? Oundle is nearly a two-hour drive from the Wales family's Forest Lodge home in Windsor Great Park as opposed to nearby Eton or Wellington.

The Prince and Princess of Wales declined to comment on their visit, but with summer break around the corner, it won't be long until George's big decision is announced.